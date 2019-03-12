‘The Bachelor’: Colton Plays Coy About His Virginity After Spending The Night With Cassie

It’s what fans of ‘The Bachelor’ have been dying to find out all season long: Is Colton Underwood still a virgin? After spending the night with Cassie on the March 12 finale, here’s what he had to say.

The Bachelor viewers were waiting on the edge of their seats to see if Colton Underwood lost his virginity in one of his Fantasy Suites this season, but things did NOT play out like they traditionally do on the show. Colton wound up only going on ONE Fantasy Suite date (with Tayshia Adams), and she confirmed that they did not have sex. Things fell apart on his Fantasy Suite date with Cassie Randolph — he was ready to fully commit himself to her, but she began having doubts about their relationship, and dumped him before the overnight portion of their time together. He wound up ending things with his third remaining contestant, Hannah Godwin, before they even had their Fantasy Suite night, and he broke up with Tayshia, too.

However, Colton wasn’t ready to give up on Cassie, and he went on to fight for her during the show’s March 12 finale. She took him back, and they finally got to have their overnight. Things got pretty steamy before the lovebirds shut the door on the cameras, but afterward, Colton dished on what went down….very cryptically. “I feel very good waking up,” he said. “Last night with Cassie was absolutely incredible and I feel like a new man. We had an amazing night. We did what was best for our relationship and we grew as a couple. We had a great time last night. What happened last night was great for our relationship. A gentleman never kisses and tells, but I do want you to know…I’m pretty happy and you can use your imagination.”

Later, during After the Final Rose, he added, “Heading into the Fantasy Suite, I wasn’t thinking about anything but our relationship. But since there are two of us now, it’s something we’re going to keep to ourselves.”

During his time on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, Colton made it clear that he wasn’t necessarily saving his first time for marriage. Rather, he was just waiting for someone he was genuinely in love with. He admitted to being in love with Cassie during their original Fantasy Suite date, and was willing to do whatever it took to get her back — even if it meant not proposing at the end of the show because she wasn’t ready for that step.

Rather than get engaged, Colton and Cassie agreed to pursue a relationship outside the show and see what happened. Her doubts about an engagement began when he dad, Matt Randolph, showed up in Portugal in the midst of her Fantasy Suite date with Colton. Matt told Cassie that he didn’t think that she was 100% certain about getting engaged, and he urged her not to accept a proposal if she had any doubts. He also admitted that he could not give Colton his blessing to propose because he simply felt it was too soon and he thought that Cassie wasn’t ready. This led the 23-year-old to second guess her feelings, and is ultimately why she initially left Colton.