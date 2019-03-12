‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey & Eva Marcille Stun In Gorgeous Gowns As They Tease Their Reunion Looks

Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille are sitting by one another for the Season 11 reunion on ‘RHOA,’ so they coordinated with equally upscale looks. We’ve got all the designer details.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, and Eva Marcille, 34, took advantage of the seating chart for the upcoming Season 11 reunion on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, as they snapped a photo together and complemented one another in blue and gold. Cynthia wore a high-slit, metallic gold gown that reminded us of old Hollywood glamour from Jovani Fashions, while Eva was a princess in a ballroom gown, bursting in layers of aquamarine tulle, by Shawnte Elizabeth. Eva added a touch of glitz with Dolce Gabbana heels. See the outfits below, which they shared to their respective Instagram feeds on March 12!

The RHOA cast’s trip to Tokyo inspired Cynthia and Bailey’s gowns, and all their castmates’ dresses as well, according to Bravo. The three-part reunion is expected to begin airing on Sunday, March 24, and more than high fashion looks will be served — we’re expecting major drama as well. Tensions will reach an ultimate high during the reunion, as it was enough for NeNe Leakes to unfollow Cynthia, Eva, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams on Instagram one day after the reunion taping on March 7.

“Things got extremely heated during the RHOA reunion and NeNe got very upset with all of the ladies, feeling nobody truly had her back except Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe,” a source close to RHOA EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, adding, “Many things were discussed with NeNe at the center of a lot of it.” Our source explained that NeNe wasn’t too happy about Kandi and Porsha snooping through her closet, which happened at NeNe’s “Bye Wig” party on the March 3 episode of their Bravo show.

Cynthia may no longer be sharing the red couch alongside Eva and her other RHOA co-stars, as she EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife that she’s not “ruling out” any possibilities — which includes switching over to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The longtime Atlanta “Housewife,” who has been a main cast member on the show since Season 3, promised us that an engagement is “coming” with boyfriend Mike Hill, who lives in Los Angeles. When we asked if she’d join the “Real Housewives” cast on the opposite coast, she told us, “I’m not ruling anything out. As long as it leads to being with Mike, I’m open.”