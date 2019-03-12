Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Diego Simeone’s Celebration Dance & Fans Go Wild — Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer shade! Cristiano Ronaldo openly mocked Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s lewd celebration dance after his hat trick for Juventus put the team on top of AM in their Champion’s League game.

Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be a one man wrecking ball for Juventus, scoring all three of their goals in the team’s epic 3-2 comeback win over Atletico Madrid in their March 12 Champions League match up. As if personally defeating the Spanish squad with his hat trick wasn’t enough, the 34-year-old openly mocked Atletico’s manager Diego Simeone‘s celebration dance where he thrusts his genitals forward and cups them with his hands. Fans went absolutely nuts at the amazing shade. Diego had made the same gesture when his team beat Juventus in late February, so Cristiano got the last laugh, as well as the honor of knocking Atletico out and moving his team on to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Diego made the motion where he put his hands to his genitals on Feb. 20 during Atletico’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg.clash against Juventus when his team took the lead in the 78th minute 1-0, ultimately winning 2-0. It shocked the fans inside Wanda Metropolitano. The 48-year-old Argentine later apologized for the lewd gesture — something that became his he had done before in his many years as a professional player — saying he did it “from the heart.”

After the Feb. 20 win over Juventus, he explained unapologetically to reporters the next day about the gesture that “It means we have balls, a lot of balls. To put in Costa and Koke after so long out, you must have balls and I have them. I wanted to show our fans what I was feeling. I did it [when I was a player] in a Lazio vs. Bologna game.”

For Cristiano to bring it back and mock Diego with his epic diss set the Twittersphere on fire. “Cristiano Ronaldo showing Diego Simeone he’s got balls,” one fan wrote with a crying emoji next to the pic of him making the motion. “What Diego Simeone can do, Cristiano Ronaldo can do better,” another fan wrote comparing the gestures. “Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Diego Simeone with his own celebration The disrespect,” one person marveled along with a laughing/crying emoji.  Cristiano Ronaldo does the same celebration Diego Simeone did just last week against Juventus. You got to love this man…” another tweeted with applause emoji’s.

The gesture was all the more of a diss because in El Cholo’s time managing Atletico Madrid, only one player has routinely got his goat and that’s CR7.  “A list of players to score hat-tricks against Atletico Madrid since Diego Simeone was appointed their manager in December 2011 (418 games in charge): Cristiano Ronaldo – 4 hat-tricks v Atletico, including 3 in his last 8 apps. List ends,” one outlet pointed out while another added “Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid while they’ve been managed by Diego Simeone. He’s managed this achievement FOUR times. Loves playing against them.” Now that’s legit!