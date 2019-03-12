‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Defends His New Hair Makeover After Twitter Mocks Him

Colton Underwood took tons of heat during part one of ‘The Bachelor’ finale when he debuted a new, spiky haircut. We’ve got how he’s defending the ‘do against a legion of haters.

It seemed like Colton Underwood just couldn’t do anything right by fans of The Bachelor on March 11 when part one of the super intense two-part finale aired. Even his hair made viewers unhappy. During the live segments in front of a studio audience he debuted a new spiky do and viewers took to Twitter in droves to diss it. Even host Chris Harrison made fun of it, laughing that the new ‘do “broke Twitter” while former Bachelor and live show guest Ben Higgins mocked it, saying Colton’s hair almost poked out one of his eyes backstage. But that isn’t deterring the 27-year-old virgin who thinks his new hair is awesome.

After haters came at him during the special, Colton took to his Twitter account and wrote, “My hair looks good. Chill.” He also posted a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, “Just left part 1 of the finale. I love you all so much. Say what u want about the hair. I like it.” Well, it’s great that he’s a fan of his hair because Bachelor Nation was hating on it big time on social media.

“For the record, I HATE @colton’s haircut. Sorry bub,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote “Your haircut is trending because it’s ugly @colton bye.” One user asked “Why does Colton look like a 12-year-old-boy who just discovered hair gel?” Many others pointed out that Colton’s new hair now resembles that of his true love, contestant Cassie Randolph‘s dad Matt. Yeah, the one who told his 23-year-old daughter that marrying Colton would be a huge mistake and refused to give Colton his blessing to propose to Cassie. “Kind of looks like Cassie’s Dad haircut,” one fan observed while another did a perfect side by side pic writing “I think we know where Colton’s haircut came from” with a pic next to Matt.

I think we all know where @colton’s haircut came from. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3FdL9vnuOV — Sara Corkern Thomason (@sara_corkern) March 12, 2019

My hair looks good. Chill. — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 12, 2019

Speaking of Cassie **SPOILER ALERT**, even though she told him she wasn’t ready to marry him and basically broke up with him in Portugal last week, he STILL WANTS HER. After he hopped the fence and ran off at the end of last week’s episode, he came back and dumped his other two finalists Hannah G and Tayshia in the part one finale. Both of those women loved Colton and wanted a future with the hunk, but noooo…..he still wants to pursue a woman who has been on the fence about him. Viewers had to watch him break the hearts of the two lovely finalists, which in a Bachelor first left no women standing for a final rose ceremony. Tune in March 12 at 8pm EST on ABC to watch Colton continue to pursue Cassie since he said he can “only love one woman” and it’s her.