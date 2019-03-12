Cassie Randolph Wows In Sexy White Jumpsuit On ‘After The Final Rose’

Cassie Randolph dazzled in a gorgeous outfit while sitting down with love Colton Underwood for their first TV interview as a couple on ‘After The Final Rose.’

Cassie Randolph, 23, looked absolutely stunning in a sexy white jumpsuit with cutouts during the After the Final Rose special on March 12. Cassie and Colton Underwood, 27, made their first public appearance as a couple after the events of The Bachelor finale on After the Final Rose. In the months since The Bachelor filming ended, Cassie and Colton have only gotten stronger. Cassie told host Chris Harrison that she and Colton are “super in love.” In regards to a possible engagement, Cassie said, “It’s definitely something we’ve talked about, yeah.”

Colton and Cassie went through quite the journey to be together. Cassie broke up with Colton during their fantasy suite date. Colton realized that he was in love with Cassie, so he ended things with both Tayshia and Hannah G. during the intense finale. Colton went after Cassie and told her that he wanted to be with her. They agreed to take things slow, but Colton did ask to go to Mallorca, Spain, to meet his family. Cassie and Colton sat down with his family to talk about their relationship. Colton’s mom was understandably worried about Cassie’s “self-doubt” and didn’t think they were on the same page about their future.

Cassie talked with Colton’s dad and she admitted she was looking for “clarity” that her relationship with Colton would work. Later, she had a heart-to-heart with Colton’s mom. His mom wanted to talk about Cassie’s decision to end things with Colton in Portugal. Cassie confessed that she believed she and Colton were on “different pages” and that he’s always been a step ahead of her. Colton said he was willing to take a risk on Cassie because she’s the one for him.