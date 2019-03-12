See Pic
Hollywood Life

Cassie Randolph Wows In Sexy White Jumpsuit On ‘After The Final Rose’

ABC
THE BACHELOR - "Season Finale, Night" Two - America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and extremely emotional Colton finally decided what would be best for him. He put everything on the line, but what will happen to him and the remaining women? Find out on night two of the two-night, live special Season Finale event on "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (ABC/John Fleenor) CASSIE, COLTON UNDERWOOD
THE BACHELOR - "Season Finale, Night" Two - America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and extremely emotional Colton finally decided what would be best for him. He put everything on the line, but what will happen to him and the remaining women? Find out on night two of the two-night, live special Season Finale event on "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (ABC/John Fleenor) CASSIE, COLTON UNDERWOOD
THE BACHELOR - "2307" - The pressure mounts as Colton and the seven remaining women return to the U.S. and his hometown of Denver. He decides to meet with popular Bachelor Ben Higgins for his advice, sharing his fear of being blindsided by a bachelorette who is not as serious as he is. Tayshia and Colton escape to explore Denver, but she shares some earthshattering news with him that shakes his world. Caelynn meets Colton on the ski slopes for a day of fun. Country music star Brett Young builds the romance with a surprise concert for the couple. Colton and Hannah B. look into the future by going house hunting and meet up with Colton’s parents at the last stop. The four women who are left travel to a cozy rest stop in the mountains with the Bachelor, but a shaken Colton is faced with deciding which women he can trust for this next important step of visiting their hometowns. One woman throws another under the bus as everyone’s emotions run high, and it is left to Colton to make his toughest decision yet. Will he live to regret it? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Josh Vertucci) COLTON UNDERWOOD
THE BACHELOR - "2307" - The pressure mounts as Colton and the seven remaining women return to the U.S. and his hometown of Denver. He decides to meet with popular Bachelor Ben Higgins for his advice, sharing his fear of being blindsided by a bachelorette who is not as serious as he is. Tayshia and Colton escape to explore Denver, but she shares some earthshattering news with him that shakes his world. Caelynn meets Colton on the ski slopes for a day of fun. Country music star Brett Young builds the romance with a surprise concert for the couple. Colton and Hannah B. look into the future by going house hunting and meet up with Colton’s parents at the last stop. The four women who are left travel to a cozy rest stop in the mountains with the Bachelor, but a shaken Colton is faced with deciding which women he can trust for this next important step of visiting their hometowns. One woman throws another under the bus as everyone’s emotions run high, and it is left to Colton to make his toughest decision yet. Will he live to regret it? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, FEB. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Josh Vertucci) CAELYNN, CASSIE, TAYSHIA, HEATHER, KIRPA, HANNAH G., COLTON UNDERWOOD View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

Cassie Randolph dazzled in a gorgeous outfit while sitting down with love Colton Underwood for their first TV interview as a couple on ‘After The Final Rose.’

Cassie Randolph, 23, looked absolutely stunning in a sexy white jumpsuit with cutouts during the After the Final Rose special on March 12. Cassie and Colton Underwood, 27, made their first public appearance as a couple after the events of The Bachelor finale on After the Final Rose. In the months since The Bachelor filming ended, Cassie and Colton have only gotten stronger. Cassie told host Chris Harrison that she and Colton are “super in love.” In regards to a possible engagement, Cassie said, “It’s definitely something we’ve talked about, yeah.”

Colton and Cassie went through quite the journey to be together. Cassie broke up with Colton during their fantasy suite date. Colton realized that he was in love with Cassie, so he ended things with both Tayshia and Hannah G. during the intense finale. Colton went after Cassie and told her that he wanted to be with her. They agreed to take things slow, but Colton did ask to go to Mallorca, Spain, to meet his family. Cassie and Colton sat down with his family to talk about their relationship. Colton’s mom was understandably worried about Cassie’s “self-doubt” and didn’t think they were on the same page about their future.

Hannah Brown
Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood on the ‘After the Final Rose’ special.

Cassie talked with Colton’s dad and she admitted she was looking for “clarity” that her relationship with Colton would work. Later, she had a heart-to-heart with Colton’s mom. His mom wanted to talk about Cassie’s decision to end things with Colton in Portugal. Cassie confessed that she believed she and Colton were on “different pages” and that he’s always been a step ahead of her. Colton said he was willing to take a risk on Cassie because she’s the one for him.