2019 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Best Drugstore Makeup & Skincare

We interview celebrity makeup artists all the time, and we hear over and over again: you don’t need to spend a fortune to get good makeup! These drugstore picks are budget-friendly and the BEST!

Are you loving the 2019 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards so far? We have revealed our favorite picks for hair care, as well as the best skincare and now, we’re sharing our favorite drugstore makeup picks. You don’t have to spend a lot to look great. Everything here is under $18, with most of it under $10!

BEST ALL IN ONE PRODUCT — Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm Stick, $14.99, Honest.com/Beauty **EXPERT PICK**

Daniel Martin, Duchess Meghan Markle‘s wedding day makeup artist, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “The Magic Balm Stick hasn’t left my kit since its introduction because I can use it in so many ways. Great on the cheeks as a highlighter, on the body for sheen, and scraped and mixed with eyeshadow, it creates a beautiful cream color on the eyes! It’s the perfect multi-use stick for anyone!”

BEST MASCARA — L’Oréal Paris Unlimited Mascara, $12.99, Available at mass, food and drug retailers nationwide

“This innovative mascara wand is so cool! Use it the traditional way to lengthen lashes, then BEND THE WAND to lift them. You can get super close to the lash line, and reach all the smaller, bottom lashes with this smart design. It’s truly different and unique!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST EYELINER — ColourPop BFF Liquid Liners, $8, ColourPop.com

“These brand new felt tip liners go on precisely and with amazing color payoff. They are full of pigment and can be layered for a thicker cat eye. They come in fun, trendy colors like yellow, red, pink, and green, but also comes in black if you’re going for a more traditional look.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST BLUSH — Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush, $12.95, Walmart

This cult-favorite blush comes in three new-for-2019 shades: Saucy Mauve, Beachy Peach and Copper Cabana. “The Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush makes my skin look like it’s glowing. It’s got a rich pink hue, so you don’t need much, but a light application instantly brightens the skin and adds a pop of color. It also has a highlighter quality, because the powder has a bit of sparkle packed in. The product is also super buildable, so you can create a glow as subtle or as bold as desired. For a retail price of just $12.95, this blush is a bargain when it comes to the quality!” — Brandy Robidoux, Music News Writer

BEST LIP GLOSS — Avon Crave Lip Gloss, $6, Avon.com

“This shimmering gloss comes in 12 shades and has a major color payoff. It’s hydrating and feels soft and smooth on lips! I like the peach bellini shade the best!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST BRONZER — Maybelline City Bronzer, $9.99, drugstores

“This bronzing and contouring powder comes in three shades. You can use one of the lighter shades for a sun-kissed look, or really amp up the contour with the darkest shade. The matte powder formula isn’t glittery or shiny, so you don’t have to worry about looking like a disco ball.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST PRIMER — Physicians Formula Softlight Blurring Primer, $14.95, drugstores

“I’ve been using this primer under makeup for a while, and I’ve noticed a difference on how long my skin looks airbrushed. It softly blurs pores without feeling heavy. It goes on smooth and feels super hydrating but not at all sticky. It instantly absorbs, revealing a perfect canvas for makeup.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST HIGHLIGHTER — Pixi Beauty Glow-y Powder, $18, Target

“This creamy powder is super long-wearing and pretty on any skin tone. It’s great for skin, too — it’s paraben-free and phthalate-free, with no fragrance added. Apply on the top of the cheekbones for a gorgeous glow.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST BEAUTY TOOL — JUNO & Co. Microfiber Rose Velvet Sponge, $6, TheJuno.co

“This best-selling sponge was re-released in January with a brand new colorway, and is 30 percent softer than the original. Makeup artist Nick Barose actually used it on Lupita Nyong’o at the 2019 Oscars! You can use it for wet or dry makeup, for a glowing, natural look.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST CLEANSER — Honest Beauty Magic Gel-to-Milk Cleanser, $14.99, Honest.com/beauty

“Taking care of your skin is so important, and I find that having a cleanser that is gentle enough to use twice a day, but leaves your face really feeling clean is a hard find — until now. My face felt soft and the smell of rose water was really refreshing. Plus, I’m for anything that is cruelty free.” — Dina Sartore-Bodo, Managing Editor

BEST HAIR REMOVER — Nair Leg Mask Brighten & Smooth with Charcoal, $8.99, Target

“This was a surprising product to try. Not only did it remove hair quickly, but I enjoyed how smooth my legs felt after with no chemical smell. And that smooth feeling lasted for days. If you’re someone who shaves every day, give this a try and enjoy taking a break for a whole week!” — Dina Sartore-Bodo, Managing Editor

BEST BODY WASH — Olay Moisture Ribbons Plus Shea + Blue Lotus Body Wash, $5.49, Target & drugstores

“I always bounced between body washes because some would leave my skin feeling extremely dry and others would smell too potent. The Olay Moisture Ribbons Plus Shea + Blue Lotus Body Wash deep conditioned my skin, leaving it feeling less irritated than normal — not to mention it lathered up so well. The shea butter left my skin feeling soft and the essential oil fragrance gave my skin a light, pleasant smell.” — Medina Lynn, Photo Editor

BEST EYE MAKEUP REMOVER — Garnier Micellar Eye Makeup Remover Pads, $8.99, 100 pads, Walgreens & all mass retailers

“I’ve been wearing a lot of eyeliner and shadow while testing for the beauty awards, but these pre-cut pads are perfect at the end of the day. They gently and easily wipe away all traces of makeup. Plus, unlike some other eye makeup removers, they DON’T STING, which is so important for such a sensitive area.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST MAKEUP REMOVING WIPES — Olay Sensitive Calming Makeup Remover Wipes Hungarian Water Essence, $6.99

“I’m 9 months pregnant and exhausted. When I get home from work, I can barely move, so the last thing I want to do is a 10-step skincare routine. However, I do still wear a lot of makeup. These wipes are great at ‘taking the day off’ but are super gentle. They are fragrance free and don’t irritate my sensitive skin. I packed them in my hospital bag for when I go into labor.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST SELF TANNER — L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mousse, $14.99

“This gradual tan gives you a gorgeous glow within four to eight hours of application. Apply at night and in the morning for a deeper color and longer-lasting tan. It doesn’t smell like ‘tanner’ — instead it smells like a tropical vacation thanks to the coconut water in the formula. It also has Vitamin E, so it’s hydrating. It dries super fast and doesn’t transfer, so you don’t have to worry about ruining your clothes or sheets.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST SUNSCREEN — Coppertone Glow SPF 30, $8.99, drugstores

“This new shimmer-infused formula will actually MAKE you want to wear sunscreen! The water resistant SPF 30 does what the name says — makes your skin glow, thanks to a subtle glitter. It’s also free of parabens, phthalates and oxybenzone, so you can feel good about using it.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST FACE MASK — SheaMoisture African Black Soap Bamboo Charcoal Detoxifying Carbon Sheet Mask, $3.99, ULTA

“This perfect-for-travel mask works its magic all night long. Just apply 5 to 10 minutes before bed, and get your beauty sleep — literally. The detoxifying mask purifies acne-prone skin while aloe soothes and cools. Wash your face normally in the morning. Another thing we love about this entire line — it’s clean. This mask has no parabens, phthalates, sulfates or mineral oil, and is not tested on animals.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST CONCEALER — NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer, $8.50

“You can’t beat this budget-friendly concealer that comes in an amazing 24 shades. It’s long-lasting (up to 24 hours) and full coverage, so you’re totally covered, pun intended, on a long day that turns into a fun night! It works great under your eyes, to hide a blemish, or to contour.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST LIP BALM — eos Mood Stones Dazzling Ruby Lip Tint, $4.88, Walmart

“This is the best thing to throw in every purse you own. First of all, the packaging is gorgeous. What’s inside is a stunning lip and cheek tint — that’s right — lip and cheek. This lip balm doubles as a blush in a pinch. So if you find yourself feeling a little washed out, just dab it on your lips and cheeks and you’re good to go.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST EYESHADOW — Revlon Crystal Aura Liquid Alloy Eye Shadow, $10.99, CVS

“I’m ALL about glitter and these cool shadows give you some major sparkle. The doe-foot applicator is easy to use — just apply the liquid shadow all over your eye, wait about a minute and then, BAM!, you’ll have a super high-pigment look that will last all night! It’s not messy like loose glitter but delivers major drama!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST BROW PRODUCT — Milani Stay Put Brow Sculpting Mechanical Pencil, $8.99, MilaniCosmetics.com

“This brow pencil is super easy to use — it never needs sharpening. The Soft Brown color blends perfectly with brown to dark brown brows AND for some reason it doesn’t get lost in your makeup bag. It’s weight helps it stay near the top.” — Bonnie Fuller, President & Editor-In-Chief of HollywoodLife.com