Jennifer Lopez Shares Photos Of A-Rod On Knees Proposing To Her On Beach — See New Pics

Alex Rodriguez’s proposal to Jennifer Lopez was even more romantic than anyone thought! JLo posted the sweet pics of A-Rod popping the question, and her saying yes. We absolutely swooned when we saw her gallery.



Jennifer Lopez saying she was “surprised” when Alex Rodriguez proposed was clearly an understatement! The singer/actress and World of Dance judge posted photos from A-Rod’s romantic proposal on Instagram, and the look of shock on her face is priceless! Apparently, A-Rod hired a professional photographer to capture the beautiful moment on March 9, starting from the moment he got down on one knee to the pop the question. JLo has her hand over her face while he asks her to marry him, and while he’s sliding the diamond ring onto her finger. So cute!

The next photo show her bending down to meet him in a passionate kiss, and then Alex gets up to embrace her tightly. It’s way too romantic. You can see the photoset below — we dare you not to get a little misty! Can we talk about how good JLo looks, too. Seriously; she looks completely radiant for a random walk on the beach during their vacation in the Bahamas. She clearly didn’t know this was happening, and yet, looks picture-perfect for a proposal. So unfair!

She was the only person who didn’t know this was coming, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This really didn’t come as a shock to anyone,” the source said. “Jennifer of course was surprised, even though it had been discussed. It was so romantic. The two are so happy.” They added that their kids — Alex’s daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, and Jennifer’s 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme — are so thrilled to finally blend their family!

One of the reasons she look so shocked is probably due to the size of her diamond. The emerald cut sparkler is worth an estimated $5 million! A-Rod was not messing around when he picked it out!