Angelina Jolie Loves Sharing ‘The Perks’ Of Being A Celebrity With Her Kids — But Does It Upset Brad Pitt?

Being one of Angelina Jolie’s six children opens up a whole new world of fun celebrity opportunities other kids don’t have. We’ve got details on if how she spoils her kids in the spotlight upsets their dad Brad Pitt.

At this point in their young lives, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s six children have attended more red carpet movie premieres than most adult working actors. The 43-year-old took four of her kids — Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, to the L.A. Dumbo premiere as family affair on March 11. Angie wants her kids to be able to enjoy the perks of her A-list status. “She isn’t trying so hard to look like a good mom, she is a good mom. She loves her kids and has access to do things like premieres and take them to very fun and different things so why not enjoy the perks that her life presents her,” a source close to the Maleficent star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves having a great time with her kids and being out and she will continue to do it because it is only natural for her to do,” our insider continues. As for why the fam went to Dumbo‘s premiere — minus the two older Jolie-Pitt kids Maddox, 17, and Pax, 15, — the source tells us, “With Angie being under the Disney umbrella with Maleficent it was a no brainer, add to that some of the kids wanted to see the movie, so it was a win win!”

Angie’s brood also attended a New York Screening on Feb 21, where she took her kids along to see Serendipity, a documentary about a breast cancer diagnosis. On Feb 25 the kids were with her again for the premiere of star/director Chiwetel Ejiofor‘s The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, based on the best-selling true story of a 13-year-old boy who learned how to build a windmill to help save his African village from a famine. Angie even got up on stage and spoke to the audience afterwards along with Chiwetel and William Kamkwamba, whose memoir the film is based on. That must have been so inspiring for the Jolie-Pitt kids to see their mom so passionate about an emotional story.

While Angelina takes her children out in public with her to events all the time, their dad Brad hasn’t even been photographed with his kids since the former couple’s Sept. of 2016 split. “Brad wants his kids to be happy so if they are going to a movie premiere and they want to go and are having fun there is no reason he would be upset about that. At the end of the day, its their well bing he care about and if they are enjoying themselves going to these events then there is no reason for him not to sign off on it,” a source close to the World War Z star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Brad and Angelina’s children are always smiling and looking so happy on red carpets with their mom…and that’s because the feeling is genuine. “We have to remember these are kids, this kind of stuff whether they are used to it or not is still pretty cool. They enjoy it, they enjoy these family outings. It’s actually a really fun time that makes some fun memories,” a source close to Angelina tells us EXCLUSIVELY