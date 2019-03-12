Another day, another red carpet for the Jolie-Pitt kids! Angelina took four of the children to the premiere of ‘Dumbo’ on March 11, and they looked so adorable as they posed for photos!

Angelina Jolie made the Dumbo premiere a family affair on March 11! The A-list actress took four of her kids — Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10 — to check out the movie when it debuted in Los Angeles, and they walked the red carpet as a group. Angelina looked absolutely gorgeous in an ethereal white gown, which cascaded down to the floor and featured an open back. She pulled her hair back from her face and was absolutely glowing as she cozied up to her youngest kids on the carpet. The two older Jolie-Pitt kids — Maddox,17, and Pax, 15 — did not attend the premiere with the rest of the fam.

The kids all looked super happy as they smiled for the cameras, and they were completely comfortable in front of all the flashing lights. After all, this is far from their first movie premiere! Just back in February, Angelina brought all six kids to attend a screening of The Boy Who Harassed The Wind in Los Angeles. Plus, since they were very little, the children have accompanied their famous parents to red carpet events, when appropriate. Since her split from the kids’ father, Brad Pitt, in Sept. 2016, Angelina has regularly been seen out with the kids, while Brad has kept his relationship with them much more private. In fact, he has yet to be photographed with any of them since the breakup.

However, that does not mean Brad isn’t spending time with the children behind the scenes. He has fought hard to be granted more custody, but it wasn’t until summer 2018 that a judge finally insisted that it was in the kids’ best interest to spend more time with their father. Brad and Angelina finally reached a temporary custody agreement in November, so they would not have to take the case to court.

The battle is far from over between these exes, though. They have yet to finalize their divorce OR come up with a permanent arrangement regarding the kids. Earlier this year, they were photographed together for the first time since their breakup, and in the pics, they were meeting with lawyers to continue to hash everything out. It’s been two and a half years since the split, but clearly, there’s still a lot of work to do.