Amal Clooney Stuns In Floor-Length White Gown At Buckingham Palace Party With Husband George

Amal and George Clooney proved they’re an honorary royal couple with their outfits of choice for the Prince of Wale’s dinner event. But was Amal’s confidante, Meghan Markle, in attendance?

Amal Clooney, 41, followed Buckingham Palace’s elegant dress code as she and husband George, 57, attended Prince Charles’ charitable dinner in the Queen of England’s residence on March 12. The human rights lawyer wore a white empire gown, affixed with a silky and asymmetrical sleeve. The other sleeve on the gown was encrusted with gold beading, complementing the golden glow that lit the palace hallway. True to George’s style, the silver fox stuck to a classic black and white tuxedo — get a closer look below.

The dinner benefited the Prince’s Trust International, which the Prince of Wales founded in 2015. His team partners with worldwide organizations to help young people find “work, education and training,” as its page explains, and A-list guests also showed up to support the charitable cause. They included Luke Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett, whom Amal and George posed for a picture with (below).

Although it was a royal event, Meghan Markle, 37, did not attend. Not to worry, as she and Amal have found other opportunities to bond — over the phone, that is. “Meghan’s friends are spread out all over the world, but that hasn’t stopped them from offering heaps of support through her whole pregnancy. Especially the ones that have kids, they’ve been through it so they know exactly what she needs and the answers to all her questions,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Meghan counts Amal as one of her go-to mommy experts, as she shares one-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with George.

Even though Amal’s social calendar is filled with high-profile events such as the above, she doesn’t neglect her texts from Meghan. “The closer [Meghan] gets to her due date, the more questions she has. Luckily Meghan has a group chat with some of her closest friends that’s a total mom’s club. She gets all her questions answered there,” our source reveals. Our insider adds that in addition to Amal, Serena Williams is in that group chat, and the two “have been giving [Meghan] lots of guidance.” Amal and Serena even teamed up to co-host the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower in New York City’s regal The Mark Hotel on Feb. 20.

But Meghan has her own pregnancy secret: yoga. “Meghan’s secret to staying in such great shape through this whole pregnancy has been yoga. She has been practicing daily for years, and she has stayed devoted to her practice all the way through her pregnancy,” our source continued. “She’s modified it for each stage of her pregnancy but she has kept it up, she swears by it for her body and mind.” Meghan is expected to deliver her and Prince Harry’s first child in the spring of 2019, after they announced the pregnancy in Oct. 2018.