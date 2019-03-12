50 Cent Serves Teairra Mari With Legal Papers As He Insists She Hasn’t Paid Up In Revenge Porn Suit

You just got served! Two months after Teairra Mari was ordered to pay 50 Cent $30k after she lost her revenge porn case, Fiddy just has one question: where’s my money?

“You can not run from the Law,” 50 Cent, 43, captioned a March 12 Instagram video. The clip appears to be taken from a bodycam of a process server who happened to find Teairra Mari (born Teairra Marí Thomas) at the airport. After confirming it was Teairra Mari, 31, the server hands her a set of legal papers. While she refuses to take them, 50 Cent seemingly cackled at this turn of events. “You have been served.🤨better give me my money B*tch,” he wrote online.

Teairra Mari sued 50 Cent in May 2018 for revenge porn. She claims her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, logged into her Instagram account and posted a sexually graphic video (she claimed he did this out of revenge because he wanted to develop a polyamorous relationship and she wanted no part of that.) She then accused 50 Cent, a friend of Akbar, of posting one of the offending images to his Instagram. While the image was ultimately removed, she claimed the damage was done. “He had no remorse, no regard, and he posted another photo and complained that [Instagram] was censoring him,” she said that the time. Akbar denied the allegations at the time, EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife.com that he “had nothing to do with leaking this tape.”

Ultimately, Los Angeles judge dismissed all claims against the rapper in January 2019, while also ordering the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality to pay 50 more than $30,000 to cover a portion of his legal fees. Ever since the judge threw out the case, Fiddy has been on Teairra Mari’s back, trolling her on Instagram with taunting messages that demand he be paid. “Look [Teairra] if you don’t pay me the money. I’m gonna get paid directly from Love & Hip Hop,” he said in a now-deleted post, originally published on Jan. 15. “The Lawyers are now watching your social media post so this could lead to you having tax issues for unreported income. I know you took the 9k out your chase account.”

“B*tch if you don’t give me my mother*cking Money, what’s taking you so long? Oh you ain’t got no money. figure it out…Hey @monascottyoung this lil b*tch @misstmariii better give me my money. She Saying she need an advance. give me a call lady,” he posted in a pair of scathing messages on Feb. 15. Judging by the video of Teairra Mari getting served, it seems 50 Cent is tired of waiting and these two will be back in court sooner than later.