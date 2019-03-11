‘The Bachelor’ Live Blog: How Does Colton’s Season End After Dramatic Fence Jump?

We’ll finally find out what happens after Colton’s fence jump on ‘The Bachelor’ during the March 11 finale! Will he quit the show? What happens to Tayshia and Hannah? Follow along with our live blog here!

The March 11 episode of The Bachelor picks up with Chris Harrison and the producers frantically searching for Colton Underwood after he disappears over a fence following his breakup from Cassie Randolph. It’s the middle of the night, and just as the group is debating whether or not to call the police, they finally catch up to Colton. He continues to walk away from the cameras and insists, “I’m done with this s***” — and by that he means “the whole thing,” he tells Chris. It isn’t long before Colton breaks down in tears while reflecting on what happened.

The next day, Chris visits Colton in his hotel room. Colton admits that he knew something was “off” with Cassie from the minute they met up on their date the night before, and had a gut feeling that she was leaving. He says he was falling in love with his other two women, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, but he was in love with Hannah. Colton is convinced that Cassie was only so hesitant because there are two other women involved, but is certain that, deep down, she loves him. He still wants to fight for her, and will risk everything to be with her.

Of course, that means he has to end things with Tayshia and Hannah first. Tayshia is the first to get the bad news. Colton explains that he wants to be completely honest, and lays it all on the line: He’s in love with Cassie. The two take their conversation behind closed doors, where they both break down in tears. Finally, Colton confirms Tayshia’s worst fear: This is it. It’s over. She assures him that he’s a “good guy,” and he lets her know that she “doesn’t deserve this.”

Tayshia gets a chance to discuss the breakup during a live Bachelor viewing party, during which she admits that she was really “hurt” by Colton telling her he loved Cassie. She gets to confront Colton face-to-face for the first time since their breakup, and he explains that there was nothing in their relationship that went wrong…his heart was simply with someone else. Tayshia takes his explanation well, and lets him know that she wishes nothing but the best for him. She also thanks him for everything he gave her on this journey, and it’s a very civil and amicable ending.

Meanwhile, back on the episode, Hannah G. still thinks she’s going on her Fantasy Suite date the next day. She’s ready to tell Colton she’s in love with him. Naturally, she completely doesn’t expect it when Colton shows up at her door one day early. Colton gives Hannah a similar speech to what he said to Tayshia — he’s in love with Cassie, bottom line. Hannah has a lot more to say back to him, though. “I didn’t expect for you to say that,” she admits.

It’s hard for Hannah to get the words out, but she makes it clear to Colton that she’s super angry about the situation. “I think I’m just wanting to get out of here because I’m so over this,” she says, and the tears begin to come. She adds that she was certain it was going to be her who ended up with Colton at the end, and at that point, he starts to second guess his decision. “I’m saying goodbye to somebody who loves me,” he cries. “What the f*** am I doing? I don’t want to lose you.”

