Wendy Williams Defends Nicki Minaj After She’s Slammed For Cancelled Concert: ‘She Was Right’

After Nicki Minaj cancelled her 2nd concert in the last 2 months on March 9, Wendy Williams is coming to her defense! Despite the backlash and ‘Cardi B’ chants from fans at the show’s venue in France, Wendy believes there really were technical issues.

Wendy Williams, 54, took it easy on Nicki Minaj, 36, (unlike some fans) after the rapper cancelled a concert in France on March 9, just three hours before showtime. Nicki later cited technical issues at the concert venue as to why she was forced cancel her show. And, Wendy believes her excuse. “You know what, maybe [it was technical difficulties]… I think she did the right thing,” the talk show host said in Nicki’s defense on her show, March 11.

Fans showed up to the concert venue in France on Saturday, only to hear over a loud speaker that the show would not go on. After fans headed to the exit, they started to chant for Nicki’s rival, “Cardi B“, as seen in videos online. Angry ticket buyers later expressed their frustrated online, and suggested that Nicki should have performed the day after the original concert date, on Sunday, March 10. The rapper seemed to have the day off on Sunday before her next show, which is scheduled for Monday, March 11 in London. However, Wendy sided with Nicki, and explained why she couldn’t possibly have taken the stage on Sunday.

“She couldn’t have performed last night [the day after the cancellation], that wouldn’t have been fair,” the host said. “Nicki would’ve had a less-than show and that would’ve passed to a less than show in London [on Monday],” — meaning it was too soon to perform the canceled show the day after. “Hopefully this won’t be a habit… But right now, I believe her, that’s it! She’s still touring and we’ll be watching,” Wendy continued.

Nicki has since apologized to her fans for cancelling her France concert. In a video posted to her Instagram on March 10, she admitted that the reason her show was cancelled so late was because the technical issue wasn’t discovered until right before showtime.

“You guys, it’s not in my best interest not perform and lose money and aggravate my fans,” Nicki explained in the video. “I love performing for my fans. I’m more excited than you are before the show. These two cities that had technical issues were cities that I had never been before and we tried to add them but they just didn’t have the power in the building to facilitate my show. And they didn’t tell us that until three hours before the show … we did sound check, they said it was fine.” Nicki added that she hopes to make up the date “very soon.”

The concert on March 9 marked the second show Nicki’s cancelled in the past two months. She pulled the plug on her February 22 show date in Bratislava, Slovakia, and later apologized, citing technical difficulties as the reason she didn’t take the stage.