Tristan Thompson Routinely Struggles To Stay In Committed Relationships: He Has ‘A Wandering Eye’

Were Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian doomed from the start? Though he ‘bragged’ about his relationship with KoKo, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Tristan always ‘struggled’ to stay true!

“Tristan [Thompson, 27] has always struggled to stay in a committed relationship,” an insider close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Tristan and Khloe Kardashian, 34, broke up for what might be the final time in February 2019. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had given Tristan another chance after he was caught cheating on her while she was nine months pregnant but despite this act of good faith, the rumors of his unfaithfulness continued. Ultimately, a fed up KoKo cut the cord, and kicked her baby’s daddy to the curb – and this was even before the Jordyn Woods scandal!

Despite the continued cheating rumors surrounding him, the insider says that Tristan would “often brag to teammates and friends that he was dating [Khloe.]” Despite this love for the mother of his daughter, True Thompson, the source says he “always had a wandering eye, so this situation doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone.” Now, Khloe has a broken home and Tristan has a custody battle looming on the horizon.

Perhaps Tristan needs to see an optometrist to fix that “wandering eye?” Prior to falling for Khloe, Tristan was involved with Jordan Craig, 27, a popular Instagram personality and a lifestyle blogger. She was pregnant with Tristan’s first child, Prince, when he reportedly left her to begin a two-and-a-half year romance with Khloe. It all came crashing down right around the time Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods. Less than two weeks after that alleged cheating, Tristan was spotted having dinner with Karizma Ramirez, 28, in New York City.

Tristan’s wandering eye means he might not see much of baby True in the near future. Following this breakup, Khloe expects to get full custody of her 10-month old daughter. “Given Tristan’s lack of interest in seeing True, Khloe is not worried at all that she’ll have full custody of True, which is of course what she wants,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, while a second source tells us that Tristan won’t fight Khloe over custody. “He knows how much True means to Khloe…He will agree to whatever Khloe wants to do.”