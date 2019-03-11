‘The Voice’ Live Blog: A Contestant Proposes To His Girlfriend After Epic Blind Audition

‘The Voice’ blind auditions are still underway, and the contestants keep surprising the coaches and the audience. One contestant proposed to his longtime girlfriend after his performance of a Drake hit!

Beth Griffith-Manley, 46, is the first performer of the latest blind auditions. Her dad is Johnny Griffith. He was one of The Funk Brothers. Beth toured with Anita Baker for 5 years singing background, but now she’s ready to break out on her own. Beth decides to sing “Until You Come Back to Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” by Aretha Franklin because her dad was Aretha’s first piano player. John Legend and Kelly Clarkson turn during Beth’s incredible performance. Adam immediately regrets not turning his chair around. “You nailed it,” John tells Beth. While Kelly is certain Beth is going to pick John, Beth picks her! Beth thinks Kelly can help her the most with her particular type of raspy voice.

South African singer Selkii, 31, is up next. She sings a unique version of Macy Gray’s “I Try.” Both Blake Shelton and Adam Levine turn their chairs. Blake says that he’s “fascinated” with Selkii. “You’re definitely the complete package,” Blake he continues. “I’d love to be apart of your journey here on The Voice and in South Africa when I get to open for you there someday.” Selkii ends up going with Blake!

Denton Arnell, 31, hits the stage in hopes of getting a chair turn and proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany. Denton works at a youth church and is ready for the next chapter in his music career. He sings a cool and sexy rendition of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Coming Home.” John likes what he hears, so he turns around quickly. John tells Denton that he was “really creative with the melody” and can’t wait to see what they can do. Denton asks to bring his girlfriend out on stage and then he proceeds to propose! His girlfriend has no idea! They accidentally bump heads as Denton tries to get down on one knee. Denton proposes and Tiffany says yes!

Ciera Dumas, 21, is up next. She dyed her hair pink in honor of coming out to Los Angeles for The Voice. She actually won “Most Likely To Win The Voice” in high school. The singer, who hails from Kernersville, North Carolina, performs an amazing rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me,” Adam and John almost instantly turn their chairs around. John even stands up while Ciera is still performing. “You are spectacular,” Adam tells Ciera. John notes that both he and Adam were “both mesmerized by your voice.” It’s a tough call, but Ciera goes with Adam!

Country singer Andrew Sevener, 22, grabs his guitar and performs “Honky Tonk Women” by the Rolling Stones. It doesn’t take long for Blake to turn around. Andrew and Blake are a perfect fit! This recap is developing.