‘The Bachelor’: Colton Leaves [SPOILER] Devastated After Breaking Up With Her In Portugal

Colton Underwood left [SPOILER] in tears when he broke up with her during the March 11 finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s what went down when he ended things.

Tayshia Adams got the boot by Colton Underwood on The Bachelor finale March 11. The 28-year-old was left feeling a bit unsure about her relationship with Colton after their Fantasy Suite date last week — she told him she was in love with him, but his response didn’t reciprocate that he was feeling the same way. However, she was still shocked to see him turn up at the door to her hotel room in Portugal and end things without a rose ceremony.

Colton’s decision came after the woman he was in love with, Cassie Randolph, dumped him during their Fantasy Suite date because she was having doubts about their relationship. Her doubts came after she heard her father’s concerns about how fast things were moving. Colton decided that if he couldn’t be with Cassie, he didn’t want to be with anyone, so he realized he had to break up with Tayshia and fellow finalist, Hannah Godwin, and fight to get Cassie back.

“You’re incredible. I just owe you the respect and honesty — like we’ve been with each other this whole time — about where I’m at right now,” Colton told Tayshia. “I feel like I knew I was falling for you, but in my heart, I know I can’t love two people. My heart’s with somebody else. I love Cassie. I’m sorry. You don’t deserve that. You don’t.”

After several minutes of uncomfortable silence, Tayshia finally asked Colton, “Can we talk without all these cameras?” and they went behind closed doors to finish their conversation. Colton immediately started sobbing, and Tayshia did her best to comfort him. However, eventually, her tears started flowing, too. “I don’t even know what to say,” she admitted. “I don’t want to go through this. I don’t want to.”

The two shared a long goodbye, and Tayshia made sure to tell Colton, “You’re a good guy,” while he assured her she didn’t deserve what he was putting her through. After he departed, she left Portugal alone and clearly extremely heartbroken, crying in the car as she was driven away.

Tayshia was given a chance to confront Colton for the first time since the breakup during a live viewing after the segment aired. “It’s difficult,” she said. “There’s a lot of emotions there and it was a surprise and I wasn’t necessarily ready for my journey to end right then and there.”

Tayshia admitted that she knew the conversation with Colton wasn’t going to be good when she saw him shaking at her door, and she revealed that she was definitely “hurt” when he said he was in love with Cassie. “I don’t think anybody really wants to hear that,” she explained. “Especially when I feel like I’ve really laid it all out there. I opened up about everything and went outside of my comfort zone in the hopes to have an amazing foundation for a relationship with Colton and I. When he said that, I knew how hard that was for him to admit that. I know that I deserve a lot and an amazing person in my life, and if Colton knew what he wanted….I was going to let him be on his journey for that.”

At that point, Colton came onstage, and Tayshia asked him “what was missing” in their relationship. “I can admit that the memories with you were awesome,” Colton assured her. “The trust and foundation that we laid in our relationship was very special. I think coming into this, I knew later on down the road it was going to be very difficult and I tried to stay open and honest with my feelings and express them when I felt them. If I was doing that and being honest, it was in that moment where I gave all of myself to Cassie. I have so much respect for you and knowing what you’ve been through in past relationships to continue to only be half in. I tried to be as open as I could in the other relationships [on the show] for as long as I could. So I wouldn’t say it had anything to do with our relationship, but another one, where my heart was closed off because it was completely hers.”

Colton admitted that he “stands by” the decisions he made, and Tayshia took it well. “I just wish the best for you,” she told him. “I will not take anything that I’ve learned or that we’ve shared for granted. I cherish a lot of the memories we made. I’m so proud of the woman I’ve become because of this journey.”