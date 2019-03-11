‘The Bachelor’: Colton Dumps A 2nd Unsuspecting Finalist & Leaves Her Heartbroken

Colton Underwood left [SPOILER] absolutely devastated when he ended their relationship when she least expected it on the season 23 finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s how it happened.

Hannah Godwin made it to the top three on season 23 of The Bachelor, but unfortunately, she missed out on one of the most pivotal moments of getting that far on the show: A Fantasy Suite date. Instead, Colton broke up with Hannah on the day they were supposed to have their overnight date. The decision came after Cassie Randolph’s Fantasy Suite date was interrupted by her dad, who further expressed his doubts about whether or not she was ready to marry Colton.

This led Cassie to second guess herself and end things with Colton, who was admittedly in love with her and ready to choose her at the end of the show. During the March 11 finale, Colton realized that he did not want to continue on his journey to find love if Cassie was no longer an option for him, so he broke up with Hannah and fellow top three finalist, Tayshia Adams, in order to try and further pursue a relationship with Cassie.

Hannah was totally caught off guard when Colton arrived at her hotel room the night before they were meant to go on their Fantasy Suite date. “You’ve been my rock through all of this,” Colton told Hannah. “You’ve been somebody who’s always picked me up, and in the hardest things, you helped me get though all of them. I realize that I can’t be in love with two people and where my feelings are in another relationship is at a stronger point than where I’m at with you. I realized that I love Cassie.”

While Hannah had trouble finding the right words at first, she eventually flat out asked Colton what didn’t work in their relationship. “That’s why this is so hard,” he admitted. “I don’t have an answer for that.” Hannah revealed that she “thought it was for sure” going to be her and Colton at the end of this journey, and he assured her that he made him a “better” person.

“That’s what I do — I made everyone better and they don’t want to stick around,” Hannah said, through tears. “I’m like so angry right now. I think I’m just like…wanting to get out of here because I’m just over this. I don’t know why I let myself think of the chance of it actually being us.” Colton tried to comfort her, but she wasn’t having it. “I didn’t think it was possible for there to be a better connection than what we had,” she argued. “I was so excited. My mom, my dad…everyone was so excited. I was ready.”

At that point, Colton started second guessing himself. “That’s why this is so hard,” he explained. “I’m saying goodbye to somebody who loves me. What the f*** am I doing? I don’t want to lose you. I don’t know if I’m making the right decision.” In the end, though, he stood strong in his choice. “You don’t deserve to be anybody’s back up plan,” he told her. “You don’t deserve to be second.” Hannah was in tears as they parted ways, and Colton broke down, too.

However, we got to hear more from Hannah when she appeared at the live finale viewing party. “I’ve been dreading that moment for months,” she admitted. “I don’t know, I think I was just so blindsided. To see his reaction like that is really hard for me because it shows me he’s really struggling, too. I thought he left and it was easy for him, but it doesn’t really help with flipping the page.” Hannah explained that she had NO idea Colton was about to dump her when he showed up at her door, and said that it was extremely difficult for her to watch back. “I allowed myself to be vulnerable and feel these feelings because I thought he felt the exact same,” she told Chris Harrison. “He made me think that.”

Hannah went onto explain that the hardest thing for her was that Colton didn’t even want to give their relationship a chance in the Fantasy Suite. “It’s the ultimate rejection,” she said, through tears. “I think I’ve been hoping for more closure as I watched every week and watched the different relationships. But seeing how strong our relationship was the whole time and knowing him…I just don’t know how he could go in there and do that. I feel very confused — more confused than when it happened.”

Luckily, Hannah got a chance to ask the questions still lingering on her mind when she met Colton face-to-face for the first time at the viewing party. Her biggest question for him is: Why didn’t I get a chance in the Fantasy Suite? “I tried my hardest to stay as open as I could,” Colton explained. “I knew heading into that week that it was going to be the most challenging and hardest for me. I think with you…it was the realization of how much I gave myself to somebody else. I couldn’t continue on knowing that i wasn’t going to be all-in. When i was having that conversation with Cassie, I didn’t want to lose her. I knew I didn’t want my life to go on without her in it. So I couldn’t do that to you, where you were a backup plan. It sounds so bad, but you don’t deserve that.”

Hannah also wondered if Colton felt things would’ve worked out differently if he had given her that chance in the Fantasy Suite, but he was adamant that he knew he made the right decision for him. “This is our lives. After all this goes away, you go on with your life and relationships,” he revealed. “How I was feeling in another relationship at that time….was stronger. That sounds brutal, but I just wanted to be honest.”

Hannah reiterated to Colton just how hard it’s been for her to watch the show back, especially seeing him tell Cassie he was thinking about her when he was with other people. She described it as a “slap in the face,” and he admitted that he “can’t imagine” what she’s been going through. At the end of the day, though, he knew he was “100 percent” Cassie’s, and there was nothing he could do about it.

The confrontation ended amicably, though. “I am really happy for you,” Hannah assured Colton. “Having all these months of struggling and going through a really big heartbreak, that was really real for me. It showed me how strong I am and how I can handle way more than I ever imagined I could.”