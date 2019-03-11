‘Summer House’: Kyle Wants Amanda To Move In, But She Isn’t Ready — It ‘Scares The Sh*t Out Of Me’

Last season on ‘Summer House,’ we saw Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke struggling to define their relationship, especially when it came to moving in. Now, in a preview of the new episode, Kyle is ready to take the next step, but Amanda isn’t too sure.

A major plot line of Bravo’s Summer House has been the growth of the relationship between Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, specifically last summer when the two had multiple discussions about where their romance was going. Now, in a preview of tonight’s episode, Kyle and Amanda have a serious conversation while in the city during the week about the next major step in their relationship — moving in. “I missed some cues last summer. She had been living with a roommate. They knew they had to move. I was just so focused on me and work in the summer, that I didn’t really pick up what she was putting down. Maybe I chose to ignore it. Maybe I wasn’t ready. I don’t know, but it was a brief topic of conversation and it kinda got put on the back burner,” Kyle admitted in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. In this exclusive preview, Kyle tells Amanda he wants to live with her, saying, “I want you around. It’s no longer as something I look at as a distraction. I want to do this, I really want to do this.”

Later on in his confessional, Kyle adds, “I’ve never felt better about our relationship. The only reason I’m moving in with her is because I want to marry her.” Amanda, however, remains silent and unsure, and tells Kyle that’s a “really big next step,” especially after Kyle cheated on her — which she also finds out this episode! “The idea of moving in, it’s scaring the sh*t out of me,” she admits in her confessional. “I never wanted to move in with a boyfriend until either I was married or there was a ring on my finger or that’s where the relationship is going,” Amanda told HL, after the fact. “It really came down to, what the hell are we doing?'”

Watch the conversation play out in the exclusive clip of tonight’s Summer House episode and tune in at 10 PM ET on Bravo!