Sofia Richie Responds To Hater Who Tells Her To ‘Leave Scott Disick Alone’

Sofia Richie doesn’t have any time for haters! In fact, haters are always gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, so just like Taylor Swift, Sofia’s gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake them off.

Sofia Richie , 20, had the perfect clapback for an internet troll who criticized her relationship with Scott Disick, 35. After a hater told her to “leave Scott alone and face your future,” while commenting on an image that Sofia posted on Sunday, March 10 (see it below), the model responded to the comment and said, “Leave me alone and face your future.” It was a simple response and exactly what we would have said if the troll had said something similar to us. Everyone should focus on their own lives and stop judging others. Especially in instances like this, when Sofia is old enough to make her own decisions — specifically when it comes to her personal relationships.

And if this hater doesn’t like to see Sofia and Scott together, then, they should probably stay off the internet for quite some time. Because as we reported earlier this morning, March 11, Scott and Sofia joined his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — for an adorable Sunday lunch this past weekend. So clearly, Scott and Sofia are still going strong. And this outing comes just three months after Sofia joined Scott and Kourtney for a Mexican vacation in December 2018. If Kourtney can support Scott and Sofia as a couple, then so can this hater.

“Kourtney realize[d] she had to let her walls down with Sofia, otherwise it would have only pushed Scott farther away,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the time. “[It] would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting if [Kourtney] continued to create a barrier between herself and Sofia.”

It may have taken Kourtney a while to warm up to the idea of Scott and Sofia as a couple, but now, she’s totally fine with them dating. Maybe after some time, this hater will also warm up to the idea. And if they don’t, we can only imagine that Sofia will be ready to fire off with another epic clapback.