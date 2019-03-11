Shay Mitchell Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Showing Off New Blonde Hair Makeover

Shay Mitchell is unrecognizable in a new video where she has platinum blonde hair and light blue eyes. Not only that, she has an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction with her skimpy leopard print top.

Shay Mitchell, is that really you? The former Pretty Little Liars star has undergone quite a makeover and looks absolutely nothing like her normally brunette, brown-eyed self. In a March 11 Instagram video, the 31-year-old is seen with icy blonde locks piled up in a sexy retro bun with long tendrils down the sides of her face. She’s also wearing light blue colored contacts to make her look even more unrecognizable. But it’s her adorable wardrobe malfunction that steals the show in the video where the strap pops off her black and white leopard print top.

Shay is seen giving a sexy look to the camera with her open pink lips when out of nowhere the left strap of her tight, plunging top breaks off and comes flying over her shoulder. The You star gives a look of shock and quickly grabs her breast to make sure she doesn’t end up suffering a nip slip in the process. But Shay’s quick action made sure to protect her modesty from the very close call.

“My alter ego Svetlana had a wardrobe malfunction but she wasn’t too concerned about it… 🤷🏼‍♀️ #bustdownSvetlana,” Shay captioned the Instagram video and her fans were totally there for it in the comments. “I can’t stop watching this,” one male fan obsessed. “Slay queen loving that look on you!! ❤️🙌😍🔥” another wrote. “This is crazy. This looks nothing like her,” a fan pointed out. Shay really looks like a completely different person, way more like a young Pamela Anderson than PLL‘s Emily Fields. In barely an hour after Shay shared the video, it had passed 1.3 likes so her fans are loving her makeover.

It appears Shay’s incredible makeover is for a photo shoot of some kind, as a stylist is seen working on the backside of her dress while other outfit options hang in the background. Her makeup and hair are beyond glam and we can’t wait to see what “Svetlana” has in store for us.