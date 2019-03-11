Nikki Bella Kisses New BF Artem Chigvintsev On Lunch Date In LA — See Pic

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are officially mixing business with pleasure! The ‘DWTS’ partners got in a little PDA during a lunch date, and they really didn’t care who saw them kissing. And YOU can see it go down here, too!

Artem Chigvintsev just got tagged in by Nikki Bella! The pro dancer shared some major PDA with his Dancing With The Stars partner as rumors about their romance heat up. Anyone still doubting that something’s going on between them should just look at this pic — they were spotted kissing at lunch! The couple spiced up their meal at Joan’s on Third in Los Angeles over the weekend of March 9, where Nikki was seen leaning over the patio table to give her guy a passionate kiss. The couple, according to TMZ, also held hands during their romantic lunch, and walked away from the restaurant arm in arm. See the pic below!

Nikki and Artem’s relationship is very young, but it seems like they’re crazy about each other. The romance rumors first started when Artem all but confirmed it at the beginning of March; he posted an Instagram story that showed him at a restaurant having wine and cheese with Nikki! These two are so cute.

Nikki really deserves this happiness. Last summer, she was blindsided when fiancé John Cena broke up with her just weeks before their wedding. But she’s moved on and thrived — clearly — since then! She and John are on friendly terms, and she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Byron Allen‘s Oscar party that she’s having fun just living life, being single, and playing the field. “I am just living it up,” she said. “What is it, ‘variety is the spice of life?’ I’m taking in the variety, I’m having a lot of fun.”

Along with Artem, she’s also dated Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus! Peter wooed her on the February 24 episode of Total Bellas, with Nikki excitedly telling her sister, Brie Bella, that he brought her flowers like a gentleman.