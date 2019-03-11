‘L&HH New York’ Reunion Recap: Kimbella Reveals She’s Pregnant

Congrats are in order, as Kimbella revealed she and Juelz Santana are expecting their third child together during the March 11 reunion special for ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’!

It’s official! Kimbella is pregnant — the Love & Hip Hop: New York star dropped the baby bombshell during the March 11 reunion special, when she revealed that she and husband Juelz Santana are expecting their third child together. Reunion host Nina Parker actually suspected something was up when she noticed how Kimbella was glowing. Nina made a point of telling Kimbella how well she looked, and that’s when she took the opportunity to stand up, unbutton her blazer like Beyonce did at the 2011 MTV VMAs and rub her belly in front of an audience of fans. “She decided to stop taking birth control, and you know me — my [inaudible] were ready to go! Know what I mean?” Juelz said as everyone clapped for the happy news. Then, Kimbella revealed the baby’s gender when she said, “He is popping!”

Kimbella and Juelz got married in a private ceremony in New Jersey on January 10, 2019 after ten years of dating. How very Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big of them, right? Anyway, the wedding came two months after he proposed to Kimbella in November, which also aired during the current season of the show. During his proposal, which happened on stage in front of a crowd of people, he said, “This my lady. She’s been rocking with me for a long, long time. She stuck it out with [me] through the ups and downs. I love you, baby. You’re my queen and I want to do this in front of everybody right here.”

And while this pregnancy is happy news for fans, it’s bittersweet for Juelz and Kimbella because in December, the rapper was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he tried to bring a loaded gun onto a plane at Newark Airport last spring. Just a few days after the reunion filmed, Juelz started serving his time. He had delayed his surrender so he could film the show’s reunion episode late last month, so they at least got to do the announcement together. But Juelz also acknowledged that he’ll miss the birth of his child. However, his co-stars assured him that he’ll still have a large presence in his baby boy’s life.

Elsewhere at the reunion, Kimbella and Yandy got into it because after Yandy had watched this season’s episodes, she became even more mad at Kim for saying she was fostering Infiniti for attention. They screamed at each other a lot, but eventually, Kimbella apologized and all seems to be okay now.

Rich Dollaz and Mariah Lynn also started fighting after she told the audience that she’s in love with him and he may reverse his vasectomy so they can have a baby together. He became furious because she revealed all of those personal details about him — including the fact that he has diabetes — on TV without his permission. So they both stormed off stage, and then she broke down in tears and demanded he go back out on stage and stick up for her and their relationship. He told her to go upstairs and he returned to the stage, but he didn’t really defend her, so we’re not sure how things will go for those two when Part 2 airs next week.

Finally, Safaree was MIA until the last few minutes of tonight’s special. At first, everyone thought he was going to bail on the reunion entirely, but then he showed up at the very last minute.