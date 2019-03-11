‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Preview: Sara Makes Out With Billy Right In Front Of An Alienated Brent

Sara shows Brent what he’s missing after their breakup by kissing Billy RIGHT in front of him in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ sneak peek!

After ending things with Brent Marks on last week’s episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, Sara Tariq is officially a single woman — and she’s wasting NO time moving on! Billy Estevez made it clear that he was interested in Sara, and he takes matters into his own hands in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the show’s March 11. episode. The whole cast gets the chance to enjoy a boat day in Greece, and after a bit of cuddling up with Sara, Billy asks, “So what you’re saying is…the ball’s in my court then?”

Sara gives Billy a sly smile, which is when he leans in for the kiss, and she most definitely reciprocates! The rest of the cast is sitting right nearby and they erupt into cheers as the moment happens — except for Brent, of course, who shakes his head and walks away from the scene. “We all kind of see Brent now as the May [Yassine] of the group,” Alex Moffitt explains. “In the beginning, everybody wanted to avoid May and didn’t like her energy. And now it’s like…everybody’s fed up with Brent.”

Brent’s cocky behavior has been getting on the cast’s nerves for weeks, and it looks like he’s officially been alienated from the group. Sara, on the other hand, is thriving. “Sara finally got some get back!” Jonitta Wallace raves in the clip. “For everything Brent put her through this summer, I’m just so happy to see her being happy.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Marve adds, “I think we’re all wondering if Sara’s doing this because she realized she should’ve talked to Billy instead of Brent….or if this is a f*** you to Brent.” We’ll see what happens between Sara and Billy when the next episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on March 11 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV!