Kylie Jenner’s Waist Is Slimmer Than Ever 1 Year After Stormi’s Birth — See Video

Motherhood didn’t slow Kylie Jenner’s roll of belly-baring looks, but her latest video shows that her waist is still shrinking. We know how.

Kylie Jenner, 21, hasn’t been lazing around in the 13 months since she gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO gave us a fitness update in a pair of gray sweatpants and a seriously short crop top on March 11, as seen in a video on her Instagram Story (below). Not only did her waist appear to be at its slimmest since Feb. 2018, but her abs were also defined as she twisted and turned in the mirror. But don’t let Kylie’s billionaire status fool you — she didn’t buy her post-baby body.

Kylie is losing the baby weight by getting her heart pumping and feet moving. “After the baby, we’ve just been doing cardiovascular with Kylie — That’s her go-to right now,” celebrity trainer Don-A-Matrix EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who has recently taken on Kylie as a new client. Don is a recurring face on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as we’ve seen him train the Kardashian sister trio Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, and Khloe, 34 on their reality television show. But before Kylie’s current trainer came along, the youngest KarJenner sister had revealed she was back in the gym in July 2018 (five months after Stormi’s birth).

Kylie’s waist-to-hip ratio doesn’t blindside us, however. She had already showed off her hourglass figure in another crop top and pants set to Instagram on March 8 — you know, under that one photo her former BFF Jordyn Woods liked and “unliked”! But before their friendship was put on pause, they teamed up for a YouTube Q&A in which Kylie vented about adapting to her new body as a mother. “My stomach isn’t the same. My waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. It’s just a change,” she had said in July 2018. “I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.”

Kylie also showed off her impressive waist-to-hip ratio to promote her and Kendall Jenner’s spring/summer 2019 swimsuit campaign with Ardene. Fitted in a hot red one-piece swimsuit, Kylie proved the rewards of hard work and cardio are real.