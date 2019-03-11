Kyle Richards Telling Friends There’s ‘No Chance’ She’ll Ever Repair Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Stick a fork in it, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ friendship is officially done. An insider says that Kyle feels ‘betrayed’ by her ‘RHOBH’ co-star, and Puppy Gate is just part of the bad blood.

In the latest round of she-said, she-said, it seems that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards, 50, and Lisa Vanderpump, 58, are on the same page. In her March 6 Bravo blog post, the British restauranteur said that her friendship with Kyle is “finished.” Meanwhile, a source close to the ladies tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the former child star feels the same way.

“Kyle was really hopeful that her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump could be repaired, but sadly now, her tune has changed, [and she’s] telling friends there’s no chance anymore,” our source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kyle feels hurt and betrayed and feels strongly that Lisa had this entire dog scandal orchestrated behind her back. Kyle feels she’s an OG, loyal Housewife and that her friendship with Lisa is officially done. She feels stabbed in the back by everyone because Lisa got her own TV project. Kyle feels that the truth will come out as the season goes on and she’s looking forward to seeing that. This season is really stressful already for her and the other ladies.”

As RHOBH fans know, central to the Season 9 drama is Puppy Gate. Fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog, Lucy, from The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. She claimed that the dog bit her child and that she gave him away to a friend. But Lucy somehow ended up at a shelter that has a euthanasia facility. Lisa’s employee John Blizzard disclosed this information to their RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp, the Brit said in her blog post, and somehow she got blamed for leaking the info that sparked a wave of negative headlines. The bitterness between them all got so bad that Season 9 opened with a vicious fight between Lisa, Kyle and Lisa’s husband Ken Todd, which ended in Kyle being thrown out of the couple’s home as expletives were hurled at her.

To add fuel to the fire, HollywoodLife learned that the animal lover is rumored to have a Vanderpump Dogs spin-off show in the works. “Lisa feels this is all business and all of the other ladies should understand that,” our source says. “She’s not putting a business opportunity before a personal one, period.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kyle’s rep, who responded by saying, “Kyle has multiple scripted projects in development outside of the Housewives and she has no interest in being on another reality show. There is absolutely no issue with Lisa pursuing additional reality projects and Kyle wishes her the best on any additional projects she pursues.” We also reached out to Lisa’s rep, but we have yet to receive a response.