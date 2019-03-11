Khloe Kardashian Having The ‘Time Of Her Life’ On Vegas Trip With BFFs: It Came At The Perfect Time

Khloe Kardashian helped celebrate her besties Malika & Khadijah Haqq’s 36th birthday with a trip to Las Vegas! A source close to Khloe told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘loving every minute of it!’

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been living it up in Las Vegas while celebrating her BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq‘s 36th birthday, and forgetting her latest split from Tristan Thompson, 27. In addition to having an amazing time at the Hakkasan Restaurant at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on Mar. 10, the three were lavished in their VIP booth at Hakkasan night club next to the DJ table — the club even featured a “Happy Birthday Malika and Khadijah” poster, a drum line, sparklers and a huge birthday cake for their celebrations. “This Vegas getaway couldn’t have come at a better time for Khloe,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has really been looking forward to getting out of town on this girls trip surrounded by some of her closest friends who understand what she’s been going through. Planning cute little birthday surprises for Malika and Khadijah, and getting away for a few days, is a great distraction for Khloe right now to forget about all the drama back at home.”

Meanwhile, Khloe is not only just putting all of the drama back home behind her, she’s genuinely loving every minute of her Vegas trip. “She’s just being herself, and letting loose,” our source went on to say. “It’s exactly what Khloe needed right now, and she’s having the time of her life celebrating with her best friends. She’s feeling completely carefree and loving every minute of it.”

We reported earlier how Khloe anticipates that she’ll have no problem getting full custody of True Thompson in the wake of her split Tristan Thompson. “Given Tristan’s lack of interest in seeing True, Khloe is not worried at all that she’ll have full custody of True, which is of course what she wants,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan also travels a ton, which Khloe feels is not in True’s best interest.”

Meanwhile, even though Khloe said that Jordyn Woods, 21, was not to blame for her part in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, she has been telling her friends that she won’t be able to forgive Jordyn either. “Khloe is still in pain from what Jordyn and Tristan did to her,” a source told us. “She’s really handling the Tristan side very well. She realizes she’s so much better off without him and has basically considered herself a single mother for awhile now. However, she’s really having trouble with the whole Jordyn side of things… Khloe doesn’t understand why Jordyn went on Jada’s show. She’s finding it very hard to wrap her head around and is telling people she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to forgive her for that. It’s not the fact that she hooked up with Tristan. Khloe wishes Jordyn just called her and said, ‘I made a mistake and I’m sorry,’ and she’s upset she never got that.”