Khloe Kardashian Plans To Get Full Custody Of True — Tristan Hasn’t Asked To See Her Since Split

Khloe Kardashian is ‘not worried at all’ about getting full custody of her & Tristan’s daughter True, a source close to Khloe told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

While Khloe Kardashian, 34, fully expects to get full custody of True Thompson, 10 months, she does wish her ex Tristan Thompson, 27, would “step it up” when it comes to trying to see their daughter. A source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan hasn’t even asked True since their tumultuous split in February. “Khloe has no plans to take True to see Tristan right now,” our source told us. “When Tristan was in LA last in February during his All-Star break, Khloe begged him to see True, and he showed no interest then, so she has no plans to go out of her way to bring True to see Tristan anytime soon. Tristan also hasn’t asked to see True, and Khloe feels so sad for True because of this. She really wishes Tristan would step it up, physically.”

While having full custody of their daughter is something that Khloe wants, she also thinks it’s genuinely in the best interest for True. “Given Tristan’s lack of interest in seeing True, Khloe is not worried at all that she’ll have full custody of True, which is of course what she wants,” our source went on to say. “Tristan also travels a ton, which Khloe feels is not in True’s best interest.”

We reported earlier how Tristan has no desire to fight Khloe over custody of True. “Tristan loves True and has every intention of being a good father, and co-parent with Khloe, but it’s challenging,” another source told us. “He has been busy working. Tristan appreciates Khloe can give True or more stable home, close to family, so he is fine with her having custody of their baby.”

Khloe took to Instagram on Mar. 8 to share a message that seemed to be aimed at Tristan. “Maybe we held on a little too long to the people who didn’t deserve us because we had more good in our heart than they did,” the quote read. “Maybe we saw them for how they could have been if they had a heart like ours. But they didn’t and maybe never will. Hearts like ours are special.”

Khloe’s cryptic message comes just days after Tristan was seen having several dinners with model Karizma Ramirez in New York. Since being photographed with Tristan, Karizma is upset that anyone is assuming that they’re a romantic item. “Karizma is upset by all the rumors that she’s dating Tristan,” a friend of Karizma’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Karizma’s telling people that it’s all getting blown out of proportion and swears nothing has happened between her and Tristan.”

Meanwhile, since reports surfaced that Jordyn Woods made out with Tristan at his house during a party on Feb. 17, Jordyn claimed that the basketball star only kissed her on the lips as she was leaving his house. And while Khloe was quick to blame Jordyn for “breaking up” her family after Woods’ interview on Red Table Talk, she later placed all of the blame on Tristan.