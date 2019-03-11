Kenya Moore’s Baby, 4 Mos., Is The Perfect Mix Of Both Parents In New Photo With Dad Marc Daly

Kenya Moore & Marc Daly’s baby daughter Brooklyn uncannily resembles the two of them in Kenya’s latest Instagram post!

Already at four months old, Kenya Moore‘s adorable baby daughter Brooklyn is starting to resemble not only the former RHOA star, but Kenya’s husband Marc Daly. Seriously, Brooklyn, who was born on Nov. 4, looks like both of her parents, equally! Taking to Instagram, Kenya shared a series of photos of Marc and Brooklyn, dressed in an Arsenal jersey, watching the team’s soccer match against Manchester United on Mar. 10. In addition to the sweet father-daughter picture, Kenya wrote in the caption, “Like daddy like daughter 🤷🏾‍♀️ @arsenal #gooners #soccer.”

And not only does Brooklyn look uncannily like both her parents, she seemed to attempt her first word in an Instagram video Kenya posted on Mar. 6. As Kenya asks Brooklyn to “say hi,” Brooklyn appears to respond with a noise that sounds similar to “hi”… as close as a 4-month-old can articulate anything that resembles a word at so young an age.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Kenya would be interesting in rejoining the cast of RHOA, but on one condition. “Kenya would be open to returning to Housewives, but there’s no way she would if Nene were a part of it as it caused her too much stress,” a source close to Kenya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s so close with Cynthia [Bailey], Kandi [Burruss]and Porsha [Williams] and they talk almost daily. They give her so much mommy advice and Porsha’s pregnancy (she announced it in Sept.) has brought them all closer together. They really do miss having Kenya on the show and around and would love for her to return.”

And since Brooklyn’s birth, Kenya has been over the moon about how amazing Marc has been as a father to their daughter. “Kenya always knew how much Marc loved children even before they got pregnant, but watching what an incredible father he is to their daughter absolutely makes her heart melt seeing them together,” another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Marc is the most supportive husband and father, he’s always there for Kenya and Brooklyn at the drop of a hat, and Kenya can’t imagine her life without him by her side.”