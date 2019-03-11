Justin Bieber Secretly Working On 5th Studio Album: He’s ‘Channeling’ His Issues Into His ‘Art’

Justin Bieber is hard at work on a fifth studio album & he’s excited to finally release it to his fans, a source close to Justin told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Justin Bieber, 25, is using the challenging times he’s going through and channeling them in the recording studio as he secretly works on his fifth studio album, a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin is secretly working on his 5th studio album, and it is helping him to stay grounded,” our source told us. “He feels new music is overdue and is so excited to release it for his fans.”

When it comes down to it, Justin’s music and his wife Hailey Bieber, 22, are helping him get through the tough times. “He has been admittedly working through stuff, but is channeling a lot of his issues into his art, which lately has been music and fashion,” our source went on to say. “Justin loves creating new music, which, alongside his love for Hailey, has been carrying him through his challenging days.”

We reported earlier how Justin opened up to his Instagram followers on Mar. 9 on how he’s been struggling and feeling disconnected. “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” he captioned a black and white photo he posted on the social media site. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

Meanwhile, Hailey has been supporting Justin through thick and thin, no matter what. “Hailey loves being Justin‘s wife and looks forward to loving and supporting him through his good times and these challenging ones,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to stay with him forever, even during his most difficult times. She is dedicated to Justin and will never turn her back on him, even when he is struggling. Hailey will always love and support her man, she is not going anywhere.”

“It’s been so hard for me to trust people,” he told Vogue in the publication’s Mar. cover. “I’ve struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I’ve made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey.”