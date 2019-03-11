Jonas Brothers Already Planning On Releasing New Music: They’re ‘Relieved’ To See Fans’ Reactions

The Jonas Brothers’ reunion has proven to be a massive success, with their comeback single ‘Sucker’ rocketing to number one on the ‘Billboard’ chart. Now they’re planning on releasing even more new music for fans.

If the Jonas Brothers wanted to test the waters about how successful a reunion would be, they got their answer in a big way. Their comeback single “Sucker” has become their first number one song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s eclipsed their previous number five high with “Burnin’ Up” in 2008, which came 11 years ago at the height of their popularity. The incredibly warm reception has the brothers planning on more new music. “The Jonas Brothers are so happy and relieved with how excited fans have been about their reunion. They already have plans to release even more new music due to the overwhelming positive response. “They have really been blown away by the fans support,” a source close to eldest JoBro Kevin Jonas, 31, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Nick, 26, went on to have a successful solo career and Joe, 29, is the lead singer for DNCE, Kevin had stepped away from music after the band officially split in 2013 for focus on his family. “Kevin has been living life more privately than the others, so for him, this is all so surreal and he’s truly so happy. It was really important for him and (wife) Danielle to start a family and he was the one who really orchestrated the reunion. He’s having so much fun being back on stage and is so happy to have wife Danielle’s support,” our insider continues.

“He’s also been supportive and bragging constantly about his wife Danielle’s jewelry line as he’s such a proud husband. Kevin has been dreaming of this reunion and getting back on stage again and he keeps telling everyone around him how happy this is making him,” our source adds. Kevin and Danielle married in 2009 and have two daughters — Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

The brothers’ musical reunion has proven to be an overwhelming success. Not only have they notched their first number one single — something they never did in their eight years together — their music video for “Sucker” has over 63 million views. Along with the guys it stars Nick’s stunning wife Priyanka Chopra, 37, Joe’s Game of Thrones fiancée Sophie Turner, 23, and Kevin’s wife Danielle, 32. The JoBros are coming off a week of appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden — including an epic Carpool Karaoke — and fans can’t get enough of the JoBros 2.0.