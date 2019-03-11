Joe Gorga’s Heart Breaks Over Drama Between Melissa & Teresa Giudice: I Can’t Handle It

Joe Gorga told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview that he ‘can’t deal’ with one more day of Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice arguing!

Joe Gorga, 39, “can’t handle” the fact that the tension brewing between Melissa Gorga, 39, and Teresa Giudice, 46, reached a head during the Feb. 27 reunion episode, in which both revealed that they were unsure they’d be friends if they weren’t relatives. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Joe told us exactly how he felt about what went down during the reunion. “Well, I wasn’t happy at the reunion,” he told us. “It really breaks my heart. I can’t go back to where we were in the past. I just can’t handle it anymore. I really can’t. Everything, it was good. It was perfect. I just, I can’t deal one more day of them arguing. So obviously after the reunion they talked about it. We hung out. We had dinner together, and we’ll see what happens as we go forward. It is like a ticking time bomb.”

Needless to say, Joe, who is caught in the middle between the two, is having a difficult time choosing sides, especially with Teresa dealing with her husband Joe Giudice‘s anticipated deportation. “It’s very hard to pick a side,” he admitted to us. “She’s my sister. I love her. That’s my wife, and I love her. I love them both, and of course, Teresa is going through again, I can’t, nobody can understand what she is going through. She’s been through hell and back. Very difficult.”

After Teresa and Melissa were on good terms in Season 8, Teresa became upset with Joe and Melissa for not spending more time with Teresa and Joe’s father. “There has been a lot of tension brewing between the Gorgas and Teresa again quietly for a while,” our source told us. “Teresa just let it go at the reunion, and Melissa was and still is really taken back. Melissa doesn’t understand why Teresa had to publicly get so mad at her, but you could see for months leading up to it that they weren’t really close anymore, and there were issues brewing. Right now, they aren’t really close and that makes all parties involved really sad.” Meanwhile, Joe Gorga told us that he’s ready to step up if Joe Giudice is deported. “Oh yeah, I’m their uncle,” he told us. “Anything they need, I’m there for them.”