Helena Christensen is proof positive that you’re only as old as you feel. The Danish model has posed nude at 50, baring all for a gorgeous photoshoot.

Helena Christensen, 50, proved just how comfortable she is in her own skin by posing nude in two photos that she shared on her Instagram page on March 10. The mom-of-one looked drop-dead gorgeous sitting amid a stack of cardboard boxes. In a cheeky nod to the 1993 movie starring Sherilyn Fenn the Danish model captioned the pics, “Boxing Helena.” Praising the Argentinian photographer Ale Burset who was shooting the pics, she added, “Worked with the amazing @aleburset on an exciting book project – here’s a few BTS shots #interningatfedex.” SEE THE NUDE PICS OF HELENA CHRISTENSEN HERE.

Helena’s Instagram followers were quick to comment on the photos. “Timeless beauty @helenachristensen you rock,” one fan wrote about the pics. Another person wrote, “Scary movie! Cool pic!” Meanwhile, yet another fan wrote, “The most beautiful body in the world.” Helena has never been afraid to pose nude and, just nine days earlier, she posted a series of images of her posing naked for another photoshoot.

More recently, on March 5, Helena took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend, the late Karl Lagerfeld, the Chanel designer who died on Feb. 19 aged 85. Next to a handful of old photos of them chatting and smiling together, she wrote the caption, “We always laughed so much together, your sense of humor was exactly how I prefer it, dry, peculiar, sarcastic, self-deprecating and lower than a pregnant ant (you know what I mean).” She added, “I particularly remember these moments, the launch of our beautiful @domperignonofficial campaign. We laughed all the way through the shoot – and launch. Today was the day of the Chanel show, your last. I’m so sorry to have missed it but I was there in spirit, having one last laugh with you.”

On the day Karl died she wrote, in part, “I don’t think you passed away, you were just picked up by a UFO and brought back to the planet you’re from. Because you were as close to a super human that I have ever come across. I will miss you very much and always think of you. You gave me so much.”