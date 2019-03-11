George Foreman’s Daughter Freeda Death Ruled An Apparent Suicide By Hanging

It appears that Freeda Foreman, George Foreman’s daughter, passed away after an apparent suicide, after evidence suggests she hanged herself.

Freeda Foreman, 42, the daughter of legendary George Foreman, 70, reportedly died in Houston area home of an apparent suicide and early signs show that it was a death by asphyxiation, a spokesperson for the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in Texas told TMZ. With no foul being suspected at this time by authorities, indications point to a hanging, however, no official cause of death has been released by a coroner yet.

Mirroring her father, Freeda took to the boxing ring and had a 5-1 overall record. After her loss, in 2001, George reportedly paid her to quit. After her passing, George took to Twitter to share a graduation photo of Freeda. In addition to the sweet photo, he wrote, “Daddy I want to Box, ‘Get an Education first’ I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now. 10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade.”

In addition to her boxing career, she also lent her voice for an episode of King of the Hill, in which she played herself. Before her untimely passing, Freeda’s Twitter bio read, “Aside from my love of family, being a good mother, wife, and friend, I aspire to make a positive difference in our American Criminal Justice System.” Freeda is survived by her husband, two daughters, three grandchildren, her parents and 10 siblings. Our hearts continue to go out to Freeda’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time. If you are in a crisis please call: 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the crisis line, text “START” TO 741-741.