‘Counting On’ Preview: Jedidiah Starts To Feel Sick During John David’s Bachelor Party

The boys are ready for John David Duggar’s bachelor party! When John David takes Jedidiah up in the air in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Counting On,’ Jedidiah starts to not feel so good!

John David Duggar and the rest of the Duggar men are going flour bombing for his bachelor party while the girls go dress shopping. “Flour bombing is dropping bags of flour onto a target from a plane,” Joy-Anna says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 11 episode of Counting On. The goal of flour bombing is to hit the target on the ground or get as close to it as possible. The distance of the flour bombs to the targets is the added up and the person with the lowest number wins.

John David is the one flying the plane because he’s the only one with a pilot’s license. He takes Jedidiah and Joe up for the first round. As soon as they get in the air, it starts to rain, making things more complicated for everyone. “I got up in that plane and I felt good. And then it started raining,” Jedidiah says. When it starts to get a little turbulent, John David thinks Jedidiah and Joe are going to get sick on him. “I feel a little bit queasy but not too bad,” Joe notes. Unfortunately, they have to wait out the rain in the air.

“Our family has a big problem with getting motion sick. I think it’s like half of us,” John David reveals. Jedidiah is clearly a little uneasy on the plane ride as the rain continues. “Yeah, I didn’t feel too good,” Jedidiah says as the preview ends.

John David and Abbie Burnett married in front of family and friends in Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2018. The couple got engaged in June 2018. Counting On season 4 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.