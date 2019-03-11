Conor McGregor Arrested For Felony Robbery After Allegedly Smashing Fan’s Phone — See Mug Shot

Conor McGregor has been arrested again, this time for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone in Miami Beach on Mar. 11.

Conor McGregor, 30, was arrested on Mar. 11 for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone right outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. According to the report, the phone’s owner was walking out of the hotel at the same time as Conor at 5 am on Mar. 11, when he tried to get a picture of the mixed martial arts star. It was then that Conor allegedly slapped the phone out of the owner’s hands. He then proceeded to allegedly stomp on the phone.

McGregor was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to Miami Beach police who confirmed this to the Miami Herald. He was later booked on Monday night at a Miami-Dade jail.