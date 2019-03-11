Conor McGregor Arrested For Felony Robbery After Allegedly Smashing Fan’s Phone — See Mug Shot

Breaking News
Conor McGregor Arrested For Felony Robbery After Allegedly Smashing Fan's Phone

Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, left, is led by an official to an unmarked vehicle while leaving the 78th Precinct of the New York Police Department, Friday, April 6, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC's biggest card of the year. Video footage appears to show the promotion's most bankable star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a Thursday news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Conor McGregor has been arrested again, this time for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone in Miami Beach on Mar. 11.

Conor McGregor, 30, was arrested on Mar. 11 for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone right outside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. According to the report, the phone’s owner was walking out of the hotel at the same time as Conor at 5 am on Mar. 11, when he tried to get a picture of the mixed martial arts star. It was then that Conor allegedly slapped the phone out of the owner’s hands. He then proceeded to allegedly stomp on the phone.

McGregor was charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to Miami Beach police who confirmed this to the Miami Herald. He was later booked on Monday night at a Miami-Dade jail.