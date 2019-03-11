Chicago West, 1, Raids Mom Kim Kardashian’s Closet Again & Steals Louboutins & Louis Vuittons

Chicago West helped herself to more than a few designer pieces in her mom’s closet, as she attempted to pick up four of Kim Kardashian’s purses and tumbled in a pair of red bottom heels.

Moms’ closets are basically an extension of their daughters’ wardrobes, as Chicago West has proven. Instead of wearing her baby Hermès bag (a $15K piece), the one-year-old baby upgraded to three Louis Vuitton bags while exploring Kim Kardashian’s closet on March 11. Kim’s mini me was excited about the new finds, as she adorably attempted to wear all three bags at once…before going back to the purse stash to pick up a Chanel bag and booking out of there!

Chi couldn’t make quite as speedy a getaway from the closet raid while trying out her mom’s snakeskin Louboutin heels. Chicago adorably tumbled over in the grown-up heels, all while sporting her Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy bag. That Louis didn’t come from Kim’s closet, but was actually a Christmas present from the KKW Beauty owner, who had bought the $1,100 purse in Japan. Chicago can even match with her sister North, 5, and cousins Penelope Disick, 6, Dream Kardashian, 2, Stormi Webster, 1 and True Thompson, 11 months, since Kim was feeling extra generous that Christmas — she gifted all the “baby girls” the mini monogrammed bag.

This isn’t the first time Chicago has given her mom’s designer fits a test run. The little one tried to walk in another pair of Kim’s heels — that time, neon yellow stilettos — after her mom returned from Paris Fashion Week, which wrapped on March 5. Chicago has clearly inherited aunt Kendall Jenner’s graceful walk, since babies only learn to stroll around their first birthday, or a little after (Chicago is 14 months old). To accessorize the heels, Kim handed her daughter the aforementioned Hermès Birkin bag designed for little fashionistas.

Chicago will soon have another sibling to play dress up with, if her future baby brother takes after dad Kanye West’s eye for design. Kim confirmed she’s expecting her fourth child on the Jan. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and will be welcoming him via surrogate. That’s also how Chicago was delivered into the world because of Kim’s placenta accreta, which is a “serious pregnancy condition that occurs when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall,” according to the Mayo Clinic.