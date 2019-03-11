BTS member Suga has teamed up with Epik High for the song ‘Eternal Sunshine,’ which was released on March 11. Suga goes behind the scenes for this exciting new track!

Suga, 26, has a hit on his hands! He produced Epik High’s song “Eternal Sunshine” from their new album, sleepless in__________, helping compose and arrange the song. The track is a total jam. Fans immediately made the collaboration between the BTS member and Epik High a worldwide trending topic on Twitter after the song was released on March 11. One fan dubbed Suga the “king of hit collabs.” Another fan tweeted: “This entire Epik High album is but I’m especially proud of Suga for Eternal Sunshine. It’s so good & relatable.”

It actually only took Suga two days to compose the song! “The song [“Eternal Sunshine”] is really good. When I was in Tokyo, Japan — or was it Osaka? — Tablo hyung asked me to write a song for him as I was on tour. So, I said, ‘okay’, then speedily prepared it by creating a sketch. I finished it up in two days. I worked extremely fast while editing it little by little,” Suga said during his Naver V Live, according to Soompi. “These days, you don’t even need much equipment. You can make everything with just a laptop, so things move quickly…”

This entire Epik High album is 🔥but I’m especially proud of Suga for Eternal Sunshine. It’s so good & relatable #EpikHighxSUGA — Rafranz Davis (@RafranzDavis) March 11, 2019

Suga recently celebrated his 26th birthday on March 9. BTS is currently on their world tour, and their June 1 tour stop at London’s Wembley Stadium recently sold out in 90 minutes. Many haters didn’t think BTS had enough fans to fill Wembley Stadium, which holds 90,000 fans, but they proved all the haters wrong. Starting in May 2019, the K-pop boy band will embark on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself in Los Angeles! They have a number of tour dates all across the United States!