BTS Confirm New Album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ & Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

Get ready, army: BTS are blessing us with a new album! The K-Pop superstars will release their record, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona,’ on April 12.

BTS just delivered the best news. The K-Pop septet have new music coming, and it will be here in just one month. The band revealed the announcement on March 11, and fans cannot wait to hear the new set of tunes from the chart-topping group. Just moments after the news dropped, Twitter caught fire with messages from elated fans. “WHAT IS THIS THE NEW ALBUM KWKSIJKSJSJWKDJD,” one fan tweeted out of sheer excitement. “OMGGG BTS new album is going to be released on 12th of April,” another wrote. “HOLY CRAP MY HEART CANT TAKE THIS,” one person even said. Clearly, the out-of-the-blue news came as a shock to their dedicated fans.

The big reveal came at the perfect time for the group, seeing as they just announced a new tour as well. The guys will be hitting stadium stages worldwide on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. The tour, which was previously announced, was officially extended on Feb. 19, elongating their global trek by eight dates in total. The stint comes on the heels of their first-ever stadium show in New York City at Citi Field Stadium last October, which sold-out in just minutes. So, will we be hearing some of their new songs at these shows? Fingers crossed!

The new record is set to arrive eight months after their previously released LOVE YOURSELF ‘Answer,’ which marked the final chapter in their LOVE YOURSELF series. LOVE YOURSELF ‘Answer,’ debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts, and we have a feeling their forthcoming album will do the same. We know you can’t wait to hear it but don’t worry, you can begin pre-ordering the album tomorrow, March 13.