Brie Larson Surprises Marvel Fans At Theater Seeing ‘Captain Marvel’ With Popcorn & Selfies

She’s saving the universe – and serving popcorn up snacks! Brie Larson gave fans catching a screening of ‘Captain Marvel’ a thrill by serving them snacks, taking selfies and thanking them for seeing her new flick.

Anyone who didn’t see Captain Marvel at the AMC Clifton Commons Theater on March 9 must be suffering some serious FOMO. Brie Larson, 29, the star of the box office smash, dropped in to surprise some moviegoers. Not only did she help them get popcorn and soda, but she also paused for a few selfies. She even surprised a few before a screening of her film. “I just heard that I was on the cups of popcorn and I wanted to see for myself,” she said, per NJ.com, while wearing her custom “Captain Marvel” inspired Juicy Couture tracksuit.

“It was an incredible experience to see her selling popcorn and interacting with her fans,” said Susana Moimenta, who attended the movie with her younger cousins, told NJ.com. “All we kept thinking was ‘Oh my God, it’s really her, and how can we get a picture for my cousins?’ “ Thankfully, Brie was happy to oblige, and many fans left the theatre with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Though, if she does decide to pull this sweet stunt again, could she bring Goose?

Oh, there will plenty of more chances for Brie to bust out the Captain Marvel tracksuit for more surprise appearances. Captain Marvel brought in around $154 million dollars in its domestic opening weekend, according to Deadline. Add on the $302 million it took in overseas – the fifth-best overseas debut of all time – and the movie pulled in a mind-blowingly $456 million in its opening weekend. Not bad for Marvel’s first movie with a female lead, right? This success all but ensures a sequel and, presumably, opens the door for more female-led superhero films in the future.

#BrieLarson surprised fans at a local AMC theatre pic.twitter.com/p0LY0NUq2M — Brie Larson Updates (@brielarsonhq) March 10, 2019

In addition to being the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first film with a female lead, it also doesn’t have a male love interest. “It makes me really happy because I don’t think there’s anything missing from this story because of it,” Brie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the movie’s premiere in NYC. “. “It doesn’t mean that movies should always be this way, it’s just saying, we can diversify even that aspect of things…our big loves in our lives.”

Captain Marvel has shattered box office records and glass ceilings – and it sounds like it was a blast to make. “I had a ball doing this, literally,” Annette Bening told HollywoodLife.com at the premiere. “All the people that are working these Marvel films, they are the best people. Anyone you’re running into, whether they’re in the camera department or it’s the five guys doing the crane or whoever, they’re massive films — everyone’s really nice, really professional.”