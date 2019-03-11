The 2019 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Best In Skincare & Body Care

Our skin is actually our body’s largest organ. It’s so important to take care of it, from your scalp to your toes. See our favorite body and skincare products of 2019 right here.

The 2019 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards are here! We’ve already revealed the best in haircare, along with two celebrity stylist picks. Now, we’re awarding the best in body and skincare! Read about the 2019 winners below.

BEST FACE MOISTURIZER — Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance, $50, Dermalogica.com and select retailers

“This winter has been especially brutal in New York, so my skin needed major moisture. Launched on January 6, it was the perfect time to test this soothing formula. It’s paraben-, gluten- and cruelty-free, and contains hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to plump and hydrate the skin which, in turn, reduces fine lines.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST SERUM — Sweet Chef Beet + Vitamin A Serum Shot & Sweet Chef Kale + Vitamin B Serum Shot, $19.99 Each, Target

“My skin is usually dry during the winter and tends to be slightly oily in warmer seasons, so I wanted to find a serum that treated both concerns. The Sweet Chef serum complimented my skin very well and is a perfect serum for all seasons, depending on your skin type. The serum isn’t heavy — it’s very lightweight but still leaves my skin feeling nourished and healthy. I was able to mix both the Kale and Beet shots with my favorite moisturizer — it has become my latest beauty obsession!” — Medina Lynn, Photo Editor

BEST EYE CREAM — M–61 Hydraboost Eye Concentrate, $78, BlueMercury

“The skin around your eyes is some of the thinnest on your whole body. This moisturizing cream has peptides and hyaluronic acid to give you smooth, hydrated skin. In fact, 100 percent of participants in a clinical study said they saw an improvement in moisture in their skin after 48 hours! WOW! It feels amazing and really works.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST DARK SPOT TREATMENT — Peace Out Dark Spots, $28, Sephora

“The pack comes with 12 microneedling dots that help break up hyperpigmentation. Use at least twice a week for two weeks and you’ll see a reduction in the dark spot. They lighten and brighten and can be worn as you sleep! They also help with acne scarring. They sold out immediately after launching in Sephora, so if you see a pack, don’t hesitate to buy these wonder dots!” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST NECK CREAM — IT Cosmetics Confidence in Neck Cream, $52, QVC

“Don’t forget your neck! If you’re obsessed with skin care, you probably take really good care of your face, but it’s time to show some love to what keeps your gorgeous head on your shoulders. I absolutely loved this cream. My skin looked and felt rejuvenated, fresh, and hydrated, and the cream smells great! Best of all, after a week, I really saw a difference with brightness and fine lines. Plus, with the luxe Face & Neck Citrine Roller, it was like I was in a spa in my own bathroom.” — Dina Sartore-Bodo, Managing Editor

BEST TONER — OLEHENRIKSEN Glow 2 OH Dark Spot Toner, $28, Sephora

“There are a lot of toners that are harsh on my skin, but this one is perfect. This toner clears up dark spots and redness fast. It’s great to use before you put on your moisturizer for the night. Plus, it smells great!” — Avery Thompson, Senior Entertainment Editor

BEST FACE MASK — bareMinerals DIRTY DETOX Skin Glowing and Refining Mud Mask, $35, ULTA

“I’ve tried so many mud masks, I can’t even count them. This mud mask gives you the refresher your face needs after a long day/week. It leaves your face clean and gives you that healthy glow that we’re trying so hard to obtain in the winter. It’s also not tough to wash off, which I’ve found in many masks. A great mud mask all around!” — Avery Thompson, Senior Entertainment Editor

BEST FACE MIST — Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, $28, Sephora on 3/8

“This lightweight spray is perfect for setting a fresh face of makeup, or revitalizing skin throughout the day. A few sprays of this goes a long way, and skin appears to be instantly brighter, and more dewy, without ever looking greasy. The best part of the product is, hands down, the smell. It genuinely has the essence of a fresh cut watermelon, and the aroma is enough to make you want to spray on repeat. I cannot recommend enough!” — Brandy Robidoux, Music News Writer

BEST MAKEUP REMOVER — Glossier Milky Oil, $12, Glossier.com

“As we have more demanding schedules, makeup is getting more long-lasting, more full coverage, and more waterproof than ever before. Sometimes, it can be hard to get it off at the end of the day! But not with the new Milky Oil, which combines micellar water and oil to soften and melt away stubborn makeup quickly and easily. It’s gentle and makes skin super soft.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST BODY LOTION – Vaseline Clinical Care Extremely Dry Skin Rescue Lotion, $5.99, Target

“Even if you don’t think you have ‘extremely dry skin,’ you probably have extremely dry skin, especially on spots like your elbows, knees or feet. This lotion isn’t greasy, and is hypoallergenic. It’s fragrance free, so it’s great for sensitive skin. It can transform very rough patches in a matter of days.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST RAZOR — Skintimate 4-Blade Vanilla Sugar Disposable Razors, $5.97, Walmart

“The sound of a ‘disposable’ razor used to creep me out, but these are actually perfect and nothing like those free gym razors. It has a whopping four blades, so it is sharp and will work wonders on stubble. They gently exfoliate legs with sugar, so I especially love shaving before applying a self-tanner. It ensures a totally even application. Plus, you can’t beat the price.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST DEODORANT — Kopari Coconut Deodorant in Beach, $12, ULTA



This new scent launched in January 2019 and smells like a vacation. “I love this natural deodorant that’s free of aluminum. It’s great for the cold winter weather & smells amazing! The more circular bottle gives a lot of product and is mess free.” — Paige Kindlick, Photo Director

BEST SCALP SCRUB — Drybar On The Rocks Charcoal Scalp Scrub, $32, Drybar Locations

“Yes, your scalp is your skin! If you’re like me and go days (and days) without shampooing and adding more and more dry shampoo to your hair, you need this scalp scrub. It removes excess product and build-up but doesn’t scratch or hurt. It ensures hair follicles are clean and clear, so hair grows better.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST TOOTHPASTE — Burt’s Bees Enamel Care, Mountain Mint, with Fluoride, $5.99

“I’m 9 months pregnant so my entire routine has been overhauled in the last year. I love this delicate-tasting toothpaste which is made without parabens, artificial flavors or sweeteners, or preservatives. It’s a natural product that really works.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST SELF-TANNER — Limited Edition St. Tropez Self Tan Whipped Marshmallow Bronzing Mousse, $45, exclusively at ULTA

“The St. Tropez mousse is one of my favorite tanners of all time, and now it comes in this magical scent! The candy-like fragrance actually isn’t too sweet, and the proven formula will give you a streak-free tan for over a week. It comes with a mitt to ensure an even application and contains Vitamin E to hydrate skin.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director