Ariana Grande Enjoys Cozy Dinner With Ex Graham Phillips In NYC

Ariana Grande’s latest outing in New York City looked all too familiar. The singer was photographed out to dinner with her ex, Graham Phillips on March 11! The pair enjoyed an Italian dinner and were all smiles in new photos.

Ariana Grande is unapologetically living her best life! Although the 25-year-old singer didn’t thank her ex, Graham Phillips, 25, in her breakup song, “Thank U, Next”, there’s no bad blood between the two. Ari and the Riverdale actor were photographed together in New York City on Sunday, March 10. They were spotted on their way to an Italian dinner at celeb hotspot, Carbone, according to TMZ, which obtained the NEW PHOTOS.

Ariana and Phillips dated for nearly three years after they met on set of the Broadway musical, 13. Although they split in 2011, they remained close friends. But, the reunion doesn’t necessarily mean these two are looking to get back together. The “7 Rings” singer was seen with Phillips less than two weeks after she was also photographed reuniting with her other ex, rapper Big Sean, 30, who did get a shoutout in her breakup anthem.

Ari and Sean, who dated for almost a year before they split in April 2015, were caught getting cozy in his car, outside a recording studio in LA on February 27. The exes later pulled away in Sean’s car together. It’s unclear if their meeting was for business or pleasure.

The singer’s numerous outings with her ex’s came after she put her stamp of approval on her ex-fiance’s new romance. “So cute,” Ariana told TMZ in early February, after the outlet asked what she thought about ex, Pete Davidson, 25, dating actress, Kate Beckinsale, 45.

Ariana and Davidson called off their engagement in October of last year, and addressed the split that same month. She posted a note to her Instagram Story, which informed her fans that she would be taking a break from social media to avoid “news n stuff that I’m tryna not to see rn,” following the breakup. Ariana later referenced Pete (Taylor Swift style) in her song, “Thank U, Next”, where she apologized to him for “dipping,” which led fans to believe it was indeed her, who ended the engagement. Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live comedian joked about the split during one of his standup comedy shows.