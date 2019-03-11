Ariana Grande & 2 Chainz Throw A Glamorous Cabaret Party In New ‘Rule The World’ Video

Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz are throwing a party & you’re invited. See them link up for a new video where Ari brings some classic Hollywood glamour to a stunning cabaret performance.

Just one week after they dropped a hot new track, “Rule The World,” Ariana Grande, 25, and 2 Chainz, 41, teamed up for a music video to match. The dynamic duo dropped their visual on March 11, and these two really could rule the (music) world if they keep it up. The dynamite video features both superstars, and despite hailing from different musical backgrounds, they’re the perfect pairing in the epic new visual. Together, Ari and the A-list rapper throw a late-night dance party and have all their friends up and moving to their new smash. Between 2 Chainz’ dapper all-white ensemble, and Ari’s glamorous feather look, they really brought their style A-game to this one. Naturally, fans fell head-over-heels for the new clip. “ARIANA IS PERFECT IN THE VIDEO OF RULE THE WORLD,” one fan tweeted after watching.

The joint track features Ariana singing the chorus to open the song with a fearless verse. “Top down on the Dawn like I’m used to it (Yeah) ”Prayin’ you make it home like I’m used to it // I realized we could rule the world,” she sings. Ari provides her soaring high vocals as background throughout other parts of the track as 2 Chainz drops some hard-hitting bars. “Had ’em patiently waitin’ for a revelation//Even when I ain’t around, ain’t no separation//Your skin’s smooth, your eyes brown and you’re far from basic//Then we go to different places with no suitcases,” he raps on the track.

The cross-genre collaboration was featured on 2 Chainz’ new album, Rap Or Go To The League. But, Ari wasn’t the only one who pulled up on 2 Chainz’ new album. The 14-track record featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, E-40, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. For the follow-up to his 2017 record, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music,the rapper pulled out all the stops, but of course, Ari’s track was an instant standout. Watch her slay in the new joint video with 2 Chainz above.