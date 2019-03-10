Freeda Foreman: 5 Things To Know About George Foreman’s Daughter Who Died At 42

Freeda Foreman, the 42-year-old daughter of former professional boxer George Foreman, was sadly found dead in her home in Houston, TX on Mar. 10. Here’s everything you should know about her.

Freeda Foreman, 42, the daughter of George Foreman, 70, was shockingly found dead by a family member in her home in the area of Houston, TX on Mar. 10, TMZ reported. Cops are still waiting to determine the official cause of death, but at this time, no foul play is suspected. Although there are some reports that her death was caused by suicide, those reports have not been confirmed. As the child of one of the most famous professional boxers in history, Freeda led an interesting life. Here are five things you should know about her.

1.) She followed in her father’s footsteps and became a professional boxer for a while. She first started as a middleweight in 2000, and although she won her first five fights, she lost her sixth in 2001. After the loss, she retired to focus on family and other kinds of projects, including boxing promotion. George also didn’t seem to enjoy her being a boxer so he reportedly paid her to quit, according to TMZ.

2.) She has 11 siblings. Freeda, who was born in Texas, where George is originally from, has six sisters, two of whom George adopted, and five brothers. All of his sons are famously named George and Freeda’s middle name is also George.

3.) In addition to boxing, she dabbled in voice acting. She voiced a role on a 2003 episode of King of the Hill. She also appeared in some documentaries about George and his career.

4.) Family and American criminal justice seemed to be important to her. At the time of her passing, Freeda’s Twitter profile read, “Aside from my love of family, being a good mother, wife, and friend, I aspire to make a positive difference in our American Criminal Justice System.” The young talent seemed to be studying criminal justice at Sam Houston State, according to a LinkedIn profile under her name.

5.) She leaves behind many family members. Freeda is survived by her husband, two daughters, three grandchildren, her parents and siblings.

Our healing thoughts go out to all those affected by Freeda’s death during this difficult time.