Victoria’s Secret Model Izabel Goulart Slays In A Metal Bra At Rio’s Carnival — See Pic

Izabel Goulart was seen rocking one of our favorite Carnival outfits from this year’s celebration!

With 70,000 people attending the end of this year’s annual Carnival festivities, Rio was flooded with some amazing, colorful and daring outfits for the finale of the week-long celebration. For instance, Victoria’s Secret model, and native Brazilian, Izabel Goulart, 34, wore a stunning diamante chain bra, with pasties, matching hoop earrings and a white shirt on Mar. 9 at the Sambadrome arena. The model was also joined by Bruna Marquezine, 34, who wore a stunning sheer leotard with jean shorts.

Speaking of Victoria’s Secret models, we recently had a chance to speak with Angels Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes at Victoria’s Secret’s Ultimate Girls Night In event at Delilah on Feb. 7, where the two of them told us about how they keep in such great shape. “I think it’s important if you want to start to go to the gym with someone else because it makes it way more fun,” Romee said. “Book a class with a friend and then maybe go have a bite after to make it more fun. Make it more of a social thing.”

“Romee and I work out together so much, so being able to have a friend to push you on days you don’t want to go is so helpful,” Jasmine added. “When one of you is tired the other one pushes you to go and it really helps keep each other motivated, and setting a goal together really helps. I always encourage people if you can’t afford to go to the gym, you can always go outside. Go for a run, go for a walk, find some stairs. You don’t have to be training on a machine. You can go for a hike instead and still get your body moving. You also don’t have to be killing yourself at the gym. If you’re just starting out, start slow, walk a mile and work your way up from there.”

Carnival began on Mar. 1, and the last main parade took place on Mar. 6.