See Pic
Hollywood Life

Victoria’s Secret Model Izabel Goulart Slays In A Metal Bra At Rio’s Carnival — See Pic

Splash News
Bruna, former of the star neymar drew attention because it was in a transparent blouse and no bra, leaving her breasts on display, regardless of the flashes of the paparazzi present Pictured: Izabel Goulart Ref: SPL5071153 100319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Marcello S? Barretto / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Brazil Rights
Izabel Goulart on the catwalk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway, Grand Palais, Paris, France - 30 Nov 2016
Izabel Goulart on the catwalk Julien Macdonald show, Runway, Spring Summer 2019, London Fashion Week, UK - 15 Sep 2018
Izabel Goulart 75th Venice Film Festival, Arrivals, Day 1, Italy - 28 Aug 2018 WEARING PHILOSOPHY DI LORENZO SERAFINI SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9433744ac View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Izabel Goulart was seen rocking one of our favorite Carnival outfits from this year’s celebration!

With 70,000 people attending the end of this year’s annual Carnival festivities, Rio was flooded with some amazing, colorful and daring outfits for the finale of the week-long celebration. For instance, Victoria’s Secret model, and native Brazilian, Izabel Goulart, 34, wore a stunning diamante chain bra, with pasties, matching hoop earrings and a white shirt on Mar. 9 at the Sambadrome arena. The model was also joined by Bruna Marquezine, 34, who wore a stunning sheer leotard with jean shorts.

Speaking of Victoria’s Secret models, we recently had a chance to speak with Angels Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes at Victoria’s Secret’s Ultimate Girls Night In event at Delilah on Feb. 7, where the two of them told us about how they keep in such great shape. “I think it’s important if you want to start to go to the gym with someone else because it makes it way more fun,” Romee said. “Book a class with a friend and then maybe go have a bite after to make it more fun. Make it more of a social thing.”

“Romee and I work out together so much, so being able to have a friend to push you on days you don’t want to go is so helpful,” Jasmine added. “When one of you is tired the other one pushes you to go and it really helps keep each other motivated, and setting a goal together really helps. I always encourage people if you can’t afford to go to the gym, you can always go outside. Go for a run, go for a walk, find some stairs. You don’t have to be training on a machine. You can go for a hike instead and still get your body moving. You also don’t have to be killing yourself at the gym. If you’re just starting out, start slow, walk a mile and work your way up from there.”

Izabel Goulart
Izabel Goulart stunned in a metal bra at Rio’s Carnival.

Carnival began on Mar. 1, and the last main parade took place on Mar. 6.