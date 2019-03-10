‘RHOA’: NeNe Goes MIA After Her Closet Fight With Porsha & Kandi Puts On A Sex Show

The March 10 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ picked up only two days after NeNe’s ‘Bye Wig’ party, so Porsha and Kandi were still left shaken after NeNe attacked them.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta were left stunned after NeNe had a meltdown at her “Bye Wig” party and nearly attacked both Porsha and Kandi for going into her messy closet. Viewers didn’t get to see anymore footage from the fight nor what happened immediately after, but we did get to learn a few more details when some of the ladies rehashed what had gone down at the scene of the crime. Marlo didn’t seem to remember anything about the incident in NeNe’s bedroom, but when she met up for lunch with Kandi and Porsha, they gave her a play-by-play. And then Kandi said something about Porsha getting her belt ripped off, but Porsha refused to talk about it because she said it would ruin her friendship with NeNe. Even the producers wanted to know what happened with Porsha’s belt, but she just laughed it off and refused to explain.

Meanwhile, at Eva‘s, she, Tanya and Shamari laughed about how Shamari vomited at NeNe’s after she became too drunk. Tanya revealed that she was responsible for cleaning up Shamari’s mess, so she thanked her for her kindness. And when they all discussed what had happened in NeNe’s bedroom, they all agreed that Porsha and Kandi shouldn’t have gone into NeNe’s closet after she asked them not to. And because of that, Eva said that Porsha and Kandi deserved what happened to them.

As for NeNe herself, she was nowhere to be found this week. All the ladies said she needed time to decompress and deal with Gregg‘s hospitalization. But even so, Porsha and Kandi texted NeNe separately and apologized to her for going into her closet, and she apologized for freaking out over it. So that seems promising, but the preview for next week’s episode shows NeNe going off on the ladies for disregarding her wishes, so this won’t be the last we see of the drama surrounding NeNe’s closet.

Finally, Kandi finally put on her sex show and it went off without a hitch. Well, Shamari did lose her voice, but fortunately, they recorded her rehearsal so she just lip-synched during the actual show. And Kandi humped Cynthia on stage, which most of the ladies loved watching. Everyone except Marlo, that is. Marlo felt it was too much.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air every Sunday at 8pm on Bravo!