NeNe Leakes Unfollowed ‘RHOA’ Cast Members Because She Felt ‘Disrespected’ After Reunion
NeNe Leakes’ decision to unfollow most of her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ castmates on Mar. 8 came after heated exchanges at the reunion of the show left her feeling like she needed a break from the drama.
NeNe Leakes, 51, got the attention of Real Housewives of Atlanta fans everywhere when she suddenly unfollowed most of the show’s cast members, including Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, on Mar. 8, the day after the taping of the reunion, and it’s all because of the disrespect and emotional drama she felt at the event.
“Things got extremely heated during the RHOA reunion and NeNe got very upset with all of the ladies, feeling nobody truly had her back except Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe” a source to RHOA shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Many things were discussed with NeNe at the center of a lot of it. Of course, one of the hot topics discussed was cameras coming into Nene‘s closet where she asked everyone not to be. The other ladies feel that NeNe completely overreacted by yelling at the camera man and ripping his shirt, however, NeNe felt she asked politely for everyone to stay out of there and she felt disrespected in her home. Things got heated and NeNe got very upset with the other ladies as she felt she wasn’t being heard.”