NeNe Leakes Unfollowed ‘RHOA’ Cast Members Because She Felt ‘Disrespected’ After Reunion

NeNe Leakes’ decision to unfollow most of her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ castmates on Mar. 8 came after heated exchanges at the reunion of the show left her feeling like she needed a break from the drama.

NeNe Leakes, 51, got the attention of Real Housewives of Atlanta fans everywhere when she suddenly unfollowed most of the show’s cast members, including Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, on Mar. 8, the day after the taping of the reunion, and it’s all because of the disrespect and emotional drama she felt at the event.

“Things got extremely heated during the RHOA reunion and NeNe got very upset with all of the ladies, feeling nobody truly had her back except Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe” a source to RHOA shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Many things were discussed with NeNe at the center of a lot of it. Of course, one of the hot topics discussed was cameras coming into Nene‘s closet where she asked everyone not to be. The other ladies feel that NeNe completely overreacted by yelling at the camera man and ripping his shirt, however, NeNe felt she asked politely for everyone to stay out of there and she felt disrespected in her home. Things got heated and NeNe got very upset with the other ladies as she felt she wasn’t being heard.”

Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “How are you gonna overreact in your own home?” she said to Andy. “If I tell you to visit me and ‘sit right there,’ you need to sit right there. You don’t have the right to go through my house and open up my doors, and go through my closets, my pantries, none of that. You would feel disrespected.” She went on to say that although some of the cast members “disrespect” each other’s homes, she will not let it happen in hers. “When you come to my house, you’re not going to disrespect my home,” she continued. “So, they were not in the right! How are you going to be on anybody’s side except the owner of the house?” The dramatic episode that showed NeNe’s closet drama aired on Mar. 3 and the reality star was quite the scene-stealer in it. Although her reaction to Kandi and Porsha going through her closet seemed quite intense, NeNe later defended her actions in an interview withon Watch What Happens Live. “How are you gonna overreact in your own home?” she said to Andy. “If I tell you to visit me and ‘sit right there,’ you need to sit right there. You don’t have the right to go through my house and open up my doors, and go through my closets, my pantries, none of that. You would feel disrespected.” She went on to say that although some of the cast members “disrespect” each other’s homes, she will not let it happen in hers. “When you come to my house, you’re not going to disrespect my home,” she continued. “So, they were not in the right! How are you going to be on anybody’s side except the owner of the house?”

NeNe’s passion about her home must have come out at the reunion too, so it’s understandable if she was feeling the need to unfollow those she felt disrespected by. “ NeNe is an extremely passionate and fiery woman and she reacts a lot with emotion and she was so upset and emotionally drained after the reunion that she unfollowed the other ladies,” the source continued. “If NeNe feels betrayed, she’s going to let you know. It’s hard to see that her relationship with Cynthia would ever be beyond repair as they are really tight, but NeNe ‘s emotions are running so high as she’s been dealing with her husband Gregg [Leakes] and his health (he’s currently battling cancer) and that’s really hard. NeNe feels like she needs a break, so she unfollowed the ladies.”

When it comes to the ladies and the current situation, NeNe is feeling most hurt by Cynthia, since they’ve been very close up until this point. “NeNe is hurt by Cynthia more than anyone else right now,” the source explained. “Cynthia is giving NeNe her space. NeNe is a loyal friend and when she believes in something, she’s going to let you know.”

The RHOA reunion will air on Bravo on Mar. 24.