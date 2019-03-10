Kim Zolciak Biermann Says No Amount Of Money Would Ever Get Her To Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘Girl, Goodbye’

Kim Zolciak Biermann is totally done with ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’d ‘never’ return!

Despite former Real Housewives of Atlanta 40-year-old star Kim Zolciak Bermann’s up-and-down relationship with the show, she has no plans to return to RHOA again. Kim said to HollywoodLife exclusively, “Girl, goodbye. See you later RHOA.” When asked if she would ever return to the Atlanta iteration of the Housewives franchise, Kim said, “Nope. Never. [They] don’t have enough money.”

“No, it’s just so much negativity. I can’t,” she added. “It’s a lot of negativity. I prefer to stay in the positive lane of things. I learned my lesson. I don’t know what I was thinking going back.” Kim left the show during the fifth season in 2012 and returned for the tenth season in 2018 as a recurring character.

Kim went to say that she “thought people had changed, things would be more positive, and they just weren’t.” She didn’t like the atmosphere of the show, which she described as “negative.” Kim continued, “They just end up so negative and if it’s not combative and people aren’t arguing, I guess these people don’t think [the audience is] going to watch. I don’t know. I like filming with my family [on Don’t Be Tardy]. It’s a dream and I’ll just stick to that. I mean seriously, it’s a lot.”

Kim said she still keeps in touch with 49-year-old Sheree Whitfield of the RHOA cast members. “She’ll always be my girl,” she said. Kim’s show Don’t Be Tardy focuses on her personal family life with husband Kroy Biermann, 33, and kids Brielle, 22, Kaia, 5, Ariana, 17, Kane, 5, Kash, 6, and Kroy Jr., 7. The Bravo spin-off show of Real Housewives of Atlanta started in 2012, and is currently airing its seventh season.

While Kim’s reality career began with RHOA, she doesn’t owe the show her life forever. If it’s too negative for her, we’re glad to see that she’s decided to move on for good with Don’t Be Tardy. It’s not like Kim is gone from reality television forever – so if RHOA doesn’t suit her anymore as her Bravo show, so be it!