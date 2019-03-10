Khloe Kardashian Telling Friends She Can’t ‘Forgive’ Jordyn Woods After Her ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

Khloe Kardashian is still reeling over Jordyn Woods’ betrayal after the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, and it looks like she may never forgive her, especially after she claimed she apologized on ‘Red Table Talk’.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, may be moving on from her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, 27, but she’s still having a lot of trouble accepting and understanding why Jordyn Woods, 21, who has been a friend of the family for years, did what she did. She also doesn’t understand why Jordyn apparently lied about reaching out to her and apologizing when she appeared on Red Table Talk for an interview about the scandal with Jada Pinkett Smith, 47.

“Khloe is still in pain from what Jordyn and Tristan did to her,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s really handling the Tristan side very well. She realizes she’s so much better off without him and has basically considered herself a single mother for awhile now. However, she’s really having trouble with the whole Jordyn side of things. Khloe still cannot believe Jordyn is telling people she reached out to her. Khloe doesn’t understand why Jordyn went on Jada’s show. She’s finding it very hard to wrap her head around and is telling people she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to forgive her for that. It’s not the fact that she hooked up with Tristan. Khloe wishes Jordyn just called her and said, ‘I made a mistake and I’m sorry,’ and she’s upset she never got that.”

Khloe opened up about her hurt and anger on Twitter after Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview aired. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Khloe’s tweet read. She later tweeted again and instead, blamed Tristan for the breakup of her family, but still expressed her disappointment in Jordyn.

“Khloe has had her suspicions about Tristan for awhile, so the fact that he cheated didn’t come as a huge shock, but the way Jordyn handled it after sure did,” the source continued. “She’s really having trouble understanding why Jordyn handled the situation the way she did. She felt at first Jordyn just made a stupid, immature mistake and had every intention of hearing from her and chatting, but going on Jada’s show changed everything. Khloe would like to see Jordyn take some responsibility for the way she handled it, not the situation itself. She knows Tristan was the instigator, but the way Jordyn has handled it in the aftermath is why she is telling friends she can’t forgive her.”