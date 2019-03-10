Khalid brought down the house as musical guest on ‘SNL,’ performing his hit song ‘Talk.’

We would expect nothing less from Khalid. The singer took the stage as musical guest for SNL on Mar. 9, and he proved that he has some of the best vocals in the business. Performing his soulful song “Talk,” Khalid nailed every riff and belted his heart out. Khalid began his song, singing, “Can we just talk? Can we just talk? / Talk about where we’re goin’ / Before we get lost, lend me your thoughts /Can’t get what we want without knowin’.”

This season of SNL has had some pretty notable performances so far. One of our favorites was Halsey‘s killer rendition of “Without Me”. While wearing a gorgeous sheer dress, the singer not only slayed on the vocals — she also seemed to send a message to her ex G-Eazy. Fans were quick to point out that etched in graffiti on the walls behind her was a note that read: “I’m sorry Ashley I cheated.” She later defended her message on Twitter, writing, “as an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me. as a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. my truth will always come through in my art. death over silence, yo.”

One of the other standout performances belong to Meek Mill. During his first performance, he did a combo of two of his greatest songs “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes”. The transition between the two of those songs was seamless, and Khalid seemed to rap at lightning-fast speed. The rapper would later perform “Uptown Vibes” and continued to crush it.

SNL returns on Mar. 30 with host Sandra Oh and musical guest Tame Impala.