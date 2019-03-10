Justin Bieber Reveals He’s Been ‘Struggling A Lot’ After Wife Hailey Baldwin Is Spotted Alone

Justin Bieber shared on Instagram that he’s been having a difficult time lately on the same day his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber was spotted solo in New York City.

“Sorry” singer Justin Bieber, 25, shared with his fans on March 9 that he’s been going through a rough patch recently. “Been struggling a lot,” the singer revealed in his caption. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

The singer added that he’s been “facing [his] stuff head on,” which is admirable for the young singer. There have been reports that Justin has been battling with some mental health issues, having to do with fame.

Justin’s post came the same day that his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 22, was seen in New York City, wearing all black and by herself. She rocked a turtleneck, high-waisted pants, and an oversized puffer coat. She pulled her hair back and wore gold earrings and sunglasses. In typical Hailey fashion, she kept her look fresh-faced and minimal.

But no one should be alarmed that Hailey was out and about on her own amidst Justin’s vulnerable Instagram post. “Hailey loves being Justin‘s wife and looks forward to loving and supporting him through his good times and these challenging ones,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She wants to stay with him forever, even during his most difficult times. She is dedicated to Justin and will never turn her back on him, even when he is struggling. Hailey will always love and support her man, she is not going anywhere.”

Keep in mind Justin could’ve easily been resting while Hailey was out – and maybe she went out to pick something up for her husband. But regardless, a couple doesn’t need to spend every second together anyway! Hailey’s support for her husband while he goes through a rough patch doesn’t need to be apparent to all of us constantly, of course – what’s most important is that Justin know she’s there for him. We hope Justin gets the support and love he needs during this time.