Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber Reveals He’s Been ‘Struggling A Lot’ After Wife Hailey Baldwin Is Spotted Alone

BACKGRID
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit the London EyeJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visit the London EyeJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, London, UK - 18 Sep 2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seen in St James Park , London. Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5025112 170918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Justin Bieber shared on Instagram that he’s been having a difficult time lately on the same day his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber was spotted solo in New York City.

“Sorry” singer Justin Bieber, 25, shared with his fans on March 9 that he’s been going through a rough patch recently. “Been struggling a lot,” the singer revealed in his caption. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

The singer added that he’s been “facing [his] stuff head on,” which is admirable for the young singer. There have been reports that Justin has been battling with some mental health issues, having to do with fame.

Justin’s post came the same day that his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 22, was seen in New York City, wearing all black and by herself. She rocked a turtleneck, high-waisted pants, and an oversized puffer coat. She pulled her hair back and wore gold earrings and sunglasses. In typical Hailey fashion, she kept her look fresh-faced and minimal.

BACKGRID

But no one should be alarmed that Hailey was out and about on her own amidst Justin’s vulnerable Instagram post. “Hailey loves being Justin‘s wife and looks forward to loving and supporting him through his good times and these challenging ones,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She wants to stay with him forever, even during his most difficult times. She is dedicated to Justin and will never turn her back on him, even when he is struggling. Hailey will always love and support her man, she is not going anywhere.”

Keep in mind Justin could’ve easily been resting while Hailey was out – and maybe she went out to pick something up for her husband. But regardless, a couple doesn’t need to spend every second together anyway! Hailey’s support for her husband while he goes through a rough patch doesn’t need to be apparent to all of us constantly, of course – what’s most important is that Justin know she’s there for him. We hope Justin gets the support and love he needs during this time.